Digital Element : Announces Industry’s First IP-to-Point-of-Interest Database for Reaching On-the-Go Consumers

Digital Element, the global geolocation data and services provider,
today announced its new NetAcuity®
Point of Interest (POI) Database, a first-of-its-kind IP-to-POI
dataset that helps to identify consumers in the immediate vicinity of
nearby points of interest.
Leveraging its unique Mobility Index, which indicates whether an IP
address is fixed or mobile, and the company’s machine-learning
methodologies, Digital Element has made the missing connection between
stationary IPs, their locations, and the points of interest around
on-the-go users connecting via static IPs. This gives marketers a list
of POIs within 100 meters of a consumer, and includes businesses in such
categories as retail stores, restaurants, gas stations, hospitals,
churches, etc.
Digital Element’s proprietary algorithms and data scientists leverage
multiple inputs that will return either a one-to-one relationship for an
IP address, or will provide a list of the closest POIs. By ingesting
device-derived data and partner-derived POI data, the company’s unique
dataset allows marketers to target consumers in real time and to
attribute historical IP traffic to potential real-world foot traffic in
and around brick-and-mortar locations, adding context and insights to
consumer behavior from online IP traffic.
The POI database values include Instance (i.e. name of the POI such as
“Starbucks” or “Red Lobster”); Category (i.e. the category for the given
POI such as “Restaurants”); and ID (i.e. the NAICS numeric value for the
category). For example, should a marketer want to target a category such
as “Restaurants,” and a specific business within that category—such as
“Bob’s National Burger Chain”—there is the option to target on a
national scale, as well as geographical regions, DMAs, city-level and
more, allowing even greater segmentation and measurement control.
“We’ve seen a growing demand for Point-of-Interest data in today’s
highly mobile marketplace where companies are starved for any type of
reliable intelligence that could give them a competitive advantage in
terms of engaging with consumers in real time,” said Rob Friedman,
co-founder and executive vice president, Digital Element. “While
marketers have long recognized the value of knowing consumers’
geographic locations, they are coming to realize how other
geo-contextual data points can accentuate and extend their marketing
efforts. Because Digital Element is already delivering the most accurate
geolocation data in the industry, we felt the company was in the perfect
position to provide a highly reliable IP to POI dataset of real-world
places that matter―something that has been missing in the marketplace.”
Digital Element’s NetAcuity
Solution Suite delivers the most accurate data in the industry. The
solution’s global accuracy is more than 99.9 percent at the country
level and is up to 97+ percent accurate at a city level. As for
coverage, NetAcuity provides coverage for 99.9999 percent of the
Internet and collects more than one million points-of-view daily. This
type of accuracy and coverage is unmatched in the geolocation space.
The NetAcuity POI Database is immediately available in the United States
and Canada, with plans for international availability in early 2019.
