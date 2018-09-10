Digital Element : Works with Spicy Mango to Assist with Integration of IP Geolocation for OTT Platforms

Digital
Element, the global IP geolocation data and services provider, today
announced that its IP geolocation technology, NetAcuity Pulse, has
recently been integrated into the OTT platforms of some of the world’s
most prominent media channels with the support of media technology
specialist, Spicy Mango. The company is working with Digital Element to
help clients that need to comply with geographic licensing rights when
broadcasting major events across the globe.
When OTT platforms broadcast events across multiple global regions, the
use of IP intelligence is critical for successful operation and
management of devices and content. By deploying Digital Element’s IP
geolocation solution, NetAcuity Pulse, it is possible to accurately
enforce geographic media rights. In one example, Spicy Mango integrated
Digital Element’s IP data for a major television network client ahead of
the recent Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. This was in a private
cloud-based environment with the capability to meet the audit, scaling,
and security requirements for the Games. The IP data used included
country, city, connection type, and latitude and longitude information.
By identifying how an IP address is connecting, and where from, access
to content can be permitted or restricted depending on geographic
licensing rights.
Digital Element is the industry pioneer of IP geolocation technology,
and its NetAcuity solution has revolutionised the IP geolocation space.
By combining IP routing infrastructure analysis with anonymous location
insight gleaned from a network of global commercial partners, NetAcuity
provides the most detailed dataset available worldwide today that
maintains user anonymity and complies with the highest standards of
end-user privacy.
“Spicy Mango is a team of specialists providing media technology
solutions. We understand the benefits of quality IP intelligence data,
and Digital Element’s is second to none,” explained Chris Wood, CTO at
Spicy Mango. “When a major event is to be broadcast across several
regions globally, there’s a need for flexible technology with exactly
the right datasets, all delivered to stringent guidelines, and often
within a tight timescale. We’re able to bridge the gap between the
client’s in-house technology capabilities and Digital Element’s IP data
– ensuring media rights compliance for everyone.”
Charlie Johnson, Vice President, UK and Ireland, Digital Element
commented: “We’re in the business of providing technological IP data
solutions. There are times when we have the technology but there’s a
barrier to adoption – be it integration, timing, client resources, or
some other issue. It is great to be able to help a potential client
overcome these challenges by working with a specialist supplier such as
Spicy Mango.”
<ENDS>
About Digital Element
Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation
solutions that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online
initiatives ― from desktops to mobile devices. The company’s patented
technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access
to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading internet
users’ privacy. For more than a decade, many of the world’s largest
websites, brands, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile
publishers have trusted Digital Element’s technology to target
advertising, localise content, enhance analytics, and manage content
rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.
Visit www.digitalelement.com
for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online
world. Follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter @DigitalElement
then like us on Facebook.
Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital
Envoy Inc.
About Spicy Mango
Spicy Mango is an expert media technology consulting and software
delivery organisation. The team has spent years building service
provider grade video platforms, media technology solutions, and
delivering high quality consulting services. From content transformation
and media workflow architectures, to video intelligence, analytics and
resolving platform quality of service challenges, we exist to solve
complex media and control plane challenges. The brand’s incredible
heritage is a team that has served time in organisations such as Inlet
Technologies, NDS, Cisco, ITV, Red Bee Media and Ericsson. Big company
thinking and small company pace, backed by incredible customer support.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005389/en/