Digital Element : Works with Spicy Mango to Assist with Integration of IP Geolocation for OTT Platforms

Media technology specialist supports Digital Element in providing IP geolocation technology to enforce geographic media rights globally

Digital Element, the global IP geolocation data and services provider, today announced that its IP geolocation technology, NetAcuity Pulse, has recently been integrated into the OTT platforms of some of the world’s most prominent media channels with the support of media technology specialist, Spicy Mango. The company is working with Digital Element to help clients that need to comply with geographic licensing rights when broadcasting major events across the globe.

When OTT platforms broadcast events across multiple global regions, the use of IP intelligence is critical for successful operation and management of devices and content. By deploying Digital Element’s IP geolocation solution, NetAcuity Pulse, it is possible to accurately enforce geographic media rights. In one example, Spicy Mango integrated Digital Element’s IP data for a major television network client ahead of the recent Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. This was in a private cloud-based environment with the capability to meet the audit, scaling, and security requirements for the Games. The IP data used included country, city, connection type, and latitude and longitude information. By identifying how an IP address is connecting, and where from, access to content can be permitted or restricted depending on geographic licensing rights.

Digital Element is the industry pioneer of IP geolocation technology, and its NetAcuity solution has revolutionised the IP geolocation space. By combining IP routing infrastructure analysis with anonymous location insight gleaned from a network of global commercial partners, NetAcuity provides the most detailed dataset available worldwide today that maintains user anonymity and complies with the highest standards of end-user privacy.

“Spicy Mango is a team of specialists providing media technology solutions. We understand the benefits of quality IP intelligence data, and Digital Element’s is second to none,” explained Chris Wood, CTO at Spicy Mango. “When a major event is to be broadcast across several regions globally, there’s a need for flexible technology with exactly the right datasets, all delivered to stringent guidelines, and often within a tight timescale. We’re able to bridge the gap between the client’s in-house technology capabilities and Digital Element’s IP data – ensuring media rights compliance for everyone.”

Charlie Johnson, Vice President, UK and Ireland, Digital Element commented: “We’re in the business of providing technological IP data solutions. There are times when we have the technology but there’s a barrier to adoption – be it integration, timing, client resources, or some other issue. It is great to be able to help a potential client overcome these challenges by working with a specialist supplier such as Spicy Mango.”

<ENDS>

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation solutions that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives ― from desktops to mobile devices. The company’s patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading internet users’ privacy. For more than a decade, many of the world’s largest websites, brands, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element’s technology to target advertising, localise content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook.

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About Spicy Mango

Spicy Mango is an expert media technology consulting and software delivery organisation. The team has spent years building service provider grade video platforms, media technology solutions, and delivering high quality consulting services. From content transformation and media workflow architectures, to video intelligence, analytics and resolving platform quality of service challenges, we exist to solve complex media and control plane challenges. The brand’s incredible heritage is a team that has served time in organisations such as Inlet Technologies, NDS, Cisco, ITV, Red Bee Media and Ericsson. Big company thinking and small company pace, backed by incredible customer support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005389/en/