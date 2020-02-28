Log in
Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024 | The Adoption of English As a Global Language to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/28/2020 | 02:16pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the digital English language learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005282/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The adoption of English as a global language has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital English Language Learning Market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • Non Academic Learners
  • Academic Learners

Deployment

  • On-premise Deployment
  • Cloud-based Deployment

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40437

Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital English language learning market report covers the following areas:

  • Digital English Language Learning Market Size
  • Digital English Language Learning Market Trends
  • Digital English Language Learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education as one of the prime reasons driving the digital English language learning market growth during the next few years.

Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital English language learning market, including some of the vendors such as EF Education First, Cengage Learning Inc., Oxford University Press and Pearson Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital English language learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital English language learning market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital English language learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital English language learning market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital English language learning market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Non-academic learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment placement
  • On-premise deployment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • cloud-based deployment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cambridge University Press
  • Cengage Learning, Inc.
  • EF Education First
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.
  • New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
  • Oxford University Press
  • Pearson Plc
  • Rosetta Stone, Inc.
  • Sanako Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
