Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024 | The Adoption of English As a Global Language to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the digital English language learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The adoption of English as a global language has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Digital English Language Learning Market is segmented as below:
End-user
-
Non Academic Learners
-
Academic Learners
Deployment
-
On-premise Deployment
-
Cloud-based Deployment
Geographic segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital English language learning market report covers the following areas:
-
Digital English Language Learning Market Size
-
Digital English Language Learning Market Trends
-
Digital English Language Learning Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education as one of the prime reasons driving the digital English language learning market growth during the next few years.
Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital English language learning market, including some of the vendors such as EF Education First, Cengage Learning Inc., Oxford University Press and Pearson Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital English language learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist digital English language learning market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the digital English language learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the digital English language learning market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital English language learning market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End user placement
-
Non-academic learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Deployment placement
-
On-premise deployment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
cloud-based deployment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
-
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Cambridge University Press
-
Cengage Learning, Inc.
-
EF Education First
-
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
-
McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.
-
New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
-
Oxford University Press
-
Pearson Plc
-
Rosetta Stone, Inc.
-
Sanako Corp.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
