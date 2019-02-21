Digital Guardian : Names Mordecai Rosen as CEO

Digital
Guardian today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed
Mordecai (“Mo”) Rosen as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective
immediately. Mr. Rosen was most recently the General Manager for
Cybersecurity at CA Technologies (now a Broadcom company), and brings
more than 25 years of high-tech senior leadership experience to Digital
Guardian. With Rosen at the helm, Digital Guardian expects to
aggressively grow its core Data Loss Prevention (DLP) business and
extend its push into the rapidly growing Endpoint Detection and Response
(EDR) space with the industry’s only content aware EDR solution.
The EDR market is expected to grow from $785M in 2017 to $5.871M by 2025
at a CAGR of 28.8% according to Research and Markets, with the hosted
deployment model expected to take over the market dominance during this
forecast period1. Digital Guardian, named a Leader in the The
Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection And Response, Q3 20182,
has been offering hosted EDR since 2013. An increasing sense of urgency
to protect sensitive data and intellectual property from insider threats
and outside attackers has driven significant growth for Digital
Guardian, with the company adding more than 150 new customers worldwide
in 2018 with their cloud-based, combined data loss prevention/EDR data
protection platform.
“Mo is a world-class executive with extensive experience in
cybersecurity, managed security and SaaS, whose held senior leadership
positions in both successful start-ups and large publicly-held
technology companies,” said Paul Ciriello, Interim CEO, Digital
Guardian. “We are pleased to have Mo lead Digital Guardian and truly
believe his leadership will accelerate our growth, extend our brand, and
deliver on our mission of securing the world’s most sensitive
information.”
Ciriello, who was overseeing day to day operations as Interim CEO, will
work closely with Rosen to ensure a seamless transition. Ciriello will
return to his previous role as an investor and member of Digital
Guardian’s Board of Directors.
“Mo is a seasoned industry veteran who has intimate knowledge of the
infosec space, including emerging technologies and market dynamics,”
said David Stienes, Partner at LLR Partners and Chairman of the Board of
Directors at Digital Guardian. “His strategic vision and understanding
for how cybersecurity will continue to evolve makes him the perfect
leader for Digital Guardian.”
“Digital Guardian is one of the most innovative companies in security
today, and is leading the next generation of content-aware data and
endpoint protection,” said Mordecai Rosen, Chief Executive Officer,
Digital Guardian. “The company has just come off the most successful
quarter and year in its history and is poised for its next stage of high
growth. I am delighted to lead such an important company, and look
forward to working with the Board of Directors and the talented
leadership team.”
Rosen joined CA Technologies in August 2015 with the Xceedium
acquisition, where he was the Chief Operating Officer. While at CA,
Rosen was a key member of the team that acquired Veracode for $612M
which was sold to Thoma Bravo just 16 months later for $965M. Prior to
that, Rosen has held several senior management positions, including
serving as senior vice president of corporate development and strategy
at NetSec, a leading managed security services provider acquired by
MCI/Verizon.
About Digital Guardian
Digital Guardian provides the industry’s only data protection platform
that is purpose-built to stop data theft from both insiders and external
adversaries. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs
across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud
applications. It's buttressed by the DG Cloud, a big data security
analytics backend that sees and blocks all threats to sensitive
information. For more than 15 years, it has enabled data-rich
organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of on
premises, SaaS or managed service deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique
data awareness, combined with threat detection and response, enables
organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their
business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/.
