Digital Harmonic : to Bring its Powerful AI-Driven Image and Video Enhancing Solution to the Federal Market

05/13/2020 | 11:29am EDT

Turning night into day, clearing up fog, and removing cloud cover in image and video sources, in real-time, Digital Harmonic’s PurePixel® solution will help the Federal mission secure critical areas and communities, enabling our military to make better-informed command and control decisions.

Digital Harmonic® LLC, a leading image, video, and signal processing technology company, announced today they have chosen to collaborate with Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions to bring PurePixel, designed on a scalable suite of hardware solutions from edge devices to rack mounted servers, to federal agencies.

PurePixel is an upstream pre-processing component to enhance the quality and efficiency of machine learning (ML) and computer vision (CV) algorithms increasing the success of the output for real-time video. PurePixel also improves advanced analytics software with cloud-based ML algorithms for object recognition, object detection, image annotation/labeling, semantic image segmentation analysis, and edge computing capabilities.

One of the options for delivering PurePixel to customers is on the Dell EMC PowerEdge C4140 server, which is an ultra-dense, accelerator optimized rack server system purpose-built for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with a leading GPU-accelerated infrastructure. The platform shines enabling demanding workloads and enhancing low latency performance for today’s most advanced AI use-cases.

“With the proliferation of optical sensors across all domains expected to reach 45 billion cameras in the next few years, the need for enhanced video processing becomes paramount to the success of AI/ML. Our process provides clarity when necessary to avoid the biases of trained models. We can think of no better collaborator than Dell Technologies to achieve the speed and scale needed to place our powerful technology in the hands of Federal customers to help give the US a competitive advantage,” said Scott Haiges, CEO of Digital Harmonic.

The fundamental technology of Digital Harmonic was developed by Paul Reed Smith, namesake of PRS Guitars, and his father, an applied mathematician. What started as an experiment for measuring waveforms from a guitar string to create a new guitar synthesizer ended up producing technologies that will revolutionize the practice of signal and imaging processing.

To learn more, visit www.digitalharmonic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
