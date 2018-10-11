Log in
Digital Health Company Tridiuum Expands Executive Team with Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Sales to Health Systems and Primary Care Medical Groups

10/11/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

Seasoned sales and marketing executive Chris Salvatore joins the Pennsylvania firm’s C-suite

With 20 years of experience in the SaaS, medical device and technology industries, Chris Salvatore joins digital health company Tridiuum, Inc., as chief revenue officer (CRO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005839/en/

Chris Salvatore joins digital behavioral health company Tridiuum as Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Bu ...

Chris Salvatore joins digital behavioral health company Tridiuum as Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Salvatore was most recently the national vice president of sales for Halo Communications, a healthcare technology company with a clinical collaboration platform for health systems, hospitals and ambulatory healthcare organizations.

Prior to Halo, Salvatore, was regional vice president of Orthofix, a medical device company providing regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians.

“At this stage of Tridiuum’s development, a CRO will play a significant role in facilitating collaborative decision-making among our various departments,” said Tridiuum CEO Mark Redlus. “Chris’s combined experience as a top salesperson and savvy technologist made him the ideal candidate to round out the current team.”

About Tridiuum Inc.

Tridiuum’s behavioral health solution accelerates identifying, managing, coordinating and treating behavioral health across the continuum of care. Its cloud-based platform, Tridiuum1, delivers improvements in access, management and outcomes – for patients, providers, and health systems. The Tridiuum1 platform delivers actionable insights at the point of care. The company’s scalable behavioral health outcomes management technology, including its unique metric, the Behavioral Health Index score, to quantify behavioral health, seamlessly integrates with most electronic health records and health-IT software.

More about Chris Salvatore

Salvatore, who resides in suburban Philadelphia, Pa., with his family, holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Saint Joseph’s University.

Note: Tridiuum and Behavioral Health Index are trademarks of Tridiuum Inc. The names of other actual companies, organizations and/or products/services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
