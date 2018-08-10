Digital Isolators: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report - Prioritize Engagement with Suppliers that Have Strong VMI Capabilities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Digital Isolator Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report"
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract
cycle performance in the Global Digital Isolator Market. It helps
sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance
savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement
sourcing best practices.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to prioritize
engagement with suppliers that have strong VMI capabilities.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global digital isolator market is the decreasing adoption of
optocouplers in major end-user industries and the rapid adoption of
industrial automation.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global digital isolator market is to
prioritize engagement with suppliers that can offer extended warranty
terms and scope for the addition of risk sharing terms in the SLA.
Companies Featured
-
Analog Devices
-
Broadcom
-
Maxim Integrated
-
Silicon Labs
-
Texas Instruments
-
Infineon Technologies
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Insights
3. Category Pricing Insights
4. Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. Best Practices
6. Category Ecosystem
7. Category Management Strategy
8. Category Management Enablers
9. Suppliers Selection
10. Suppliers Under Coverage
11. US Market Insights
12. Category Definition
