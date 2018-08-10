Log in
Digital Isolators: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report - Prioritize Engagement with Suppliers that Have Strong VMI Capabilities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/10/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

The "Global Digital Isolator Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Digital Isolator Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to prioritize engagement with suppliers that have strong VMI capabilities.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global digital isolator market is the decreasing adoption of optocouplers in major end-user industries and the rapid adoption of industrial automation.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global digital isolator market is to prioritize engagement with suppliers that can offer extended warranty terms and scope for the addition of risk sharing terms in the SLA.

Companies Featured

  • Analog Devices
  • Broadcom
  • Maxim Integrated
  • Silicon Labs
  • Texas Instruments
  • Infineon Technologies

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

3. Category Pricing Insights

4. Cost-Saving Opportunities

5. Best Practices

6. Category Ecosystem

7. Category Management Strategy

8. Category Management Enablers

9. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pvrdjg/digital?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
