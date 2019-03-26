Digital Life Pioneer Pulse Evolution Group announces Ticker Symbol Change to “DGLF”

New York, NY, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BTOPD), a leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment, mixed reality and artificial intelligence, today announced the change of its trading market symbol to “DGLF”, a ticker symbol which was chosen in recognition of the Company’s focus on the industries of ‘Digital Life’.

“We are pleased now to move forward with a ticker symbol change that is reflective of our industry focus”, commented John Textor, CEO of Pulse Evolution Group. “This relatively small change marks the end of a series of significant corporate actions that have helped to transform our company into a globally recognized technology and intellectual property company. We look forward to having such actions behind us, as we can now more effectively communicate with strategic partners, business relationships and the capital markets.”

About Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.

New Website: http://www.PulseEvolution.com

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. (OTC:DGLF), including its consolidated subsidiaries, is a globally recognized, market leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans – computer generated assets that can be distributed across the full spectrum of traditional media and emerging display technologies, including live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive and artificial intelligence applications. In August 2018, the Company acquired Evolution AI Corporation, a developer of digital humans as an ‘inter-Face’ of artificial intelligence applications, including its majority interest in Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC:PLFX), a globally recognized leader in the development of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment.

Evolution AI Corporation’s John Textor, previously described by Forbes magazine as “Hollywood’s Virtual Reality Guru”, serves as the Company’s CEO. Together with Chairman Alexander Bafer, the Company’s management is committed to applications of Mixed Reality (VR and AR) and the important role that digital humans and artificial intelligence will play in the world of immersive entertainment. Our leadership team is currently focused on applications of digital humans in entertainment. We believe the entertainment industry provides us with attractive near-term opportunities to put digital humans to work in proven performance-oriented business models, while also allowing us to use the visibility of our globally recognized celebrities to showcase our digital human technologies and their applications across other industries. Accordingly, our current business plan is to generate revenues from our digital human representations of some of the world’s best-known living and late celebrities.

Beyond entertainment, we believe our specific business opportunity will be driven by the rapid evolution of the methods by which people access information and content through various forms of interactive electronic media. We believe that we are moving toward a world in which we will simply ask a computer a question and we will be given an answer, by a hyper-realistic digital human who possesses a universe of accurate and relevant information. Through our continued development of the world’s most advanced human animation technology, and our collaboration with the larger community of artificial intelligence pioneers, we expect that we will do more than just put a face on ‘AI.’ We intend to build your most knowledgeable teacher, your most trusted advisor, and in a digital world that reveals more possibilities each day, maybe even your best friend.

Now, with a complete understanding of creative and technical content creation, a global reputation for delivering some of the world’s most visually stunning imagery, including our unprecedented hyper-realistic digital humans, and with proprietary technology that is as attractive to strategic partners as it is to consumers, we believe the Company has a profound and global opportunity to capitalize on the most lucrative business opportunities across the industries of entertainment, education, communications and artificial intelligence.

