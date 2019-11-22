Digital Media Group Daily Hive Launches New U.S. Chapter in Portland

Log in
11/22/2019 | 10:01am EST

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daily Hive, a digital media group specializing in hyper-local news coverage, has launched its first U.S. chapter in Portland. A leading media publisher in Canada in 2008, this expansion marks their debut into the United States, along with a second chapter in Seattle.

“Expanding into the U.S. has always been an important goal for us,” said Karm Sumal, CEO and Co-Founder of Daily Hive. “From craft beer to arts to incredible food, Portland has so much to offer. Our mission is to connect people to their city on a deeper level. We aim to give these unique communities a voice and platform to be heard.”

Daily Hive has established markets in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Vancouver. Currently they receive 16 million page views per month, with an accumulative Instagram following of over 1.5 million, over 900,000 Facebook followers, and over 600,000 on Twitter. Most recently, they’ve expanded their content to include specialized channels dedicated to food, real estate, sports, events, entrepreneurship, travel, and more.

“We’re bringing the same specialized approach in each city we launch, giving readers complete autonomy and access to what matters to them most. Portland audiences can expect to receive the most current news, stories, and happenings across all types of topics and industries,” said Sumal.

Sumal co-founded Daily Hive, formerly Vancity Buzz, in 2008 with friend Manny Bahia.

To visit the Daily Hive Portland website, please visit here. Karm Sumal is available for interviews.

Media Contact:

Shnane Liem
shnane@vivesocialpr.com
778-866-0084

About Daily Hive

Daily Hive is a national online media network, catering to Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton in Canada, and Seattle and Portland in the United States. In the past year, they’ve launched Hive Labs, an in-house content agency and just a year prior to the ID Agency, the only influencer agency in Canada that offers in-house digital services and distribution to millions of monthly readers.

Daily Hive Portland

W: dailyhive.com/portland
IG: @dailyhiveportland
FB: dailyhiveportland

