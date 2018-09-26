Digital Nomads: Fuse Explores What the Significant Workplace Trend Says About Marketing to Millennials

It’s forecasted that in the next 20 years, more than one billion people will be Digital Nomads, a location-independent lifestyle made possible by the internet, cloud computing, and other advances in technology. The Digital Nomad trend is more than just a new way to work; it represents a way to live that’s connected, adventurous, creative, and collaborative.

Fuse’s research this month surveyed 1,000 consumers between the ages of 22-44, all of whom are presently full-time employees or freelancers. Some participants of the study already identify as Digital Nomads, while others said they’d consider it in the future. In either case, our participants had a lot to say about the future of the workplace and their priorities.

Passion for Adventure Outweighs Job Security

Working from anywhere in the world, Digital Nomads have the freedom to follow their passion for travel – but prioritizing adventure comes at a cost. Digital Nomads forgo a fixed income and benefits, often taking on freelance assignments instead of full-time employment. Future work is rarely guaranteed, yet they happily accept those risks to remain mobile and able to immerse themselves into the global cultures that inspire them. In fact, 21% of Millennials said they would accept a 25% salary reduction if it meant they could work remotely from anywhere in the world.

A Sense of Urgency

Jack Mann, 29-year-old founder and CEO of Vibes, says about being a Digital Nomad, “Waking up with the excitement of a new location, the lure of adventure and the curiosity of the unknown out the window or around the next corner makes you feel a different type of alive.” Today’s Millennials take youthful restlessness to a new level. While previous generations might have delayed similar global adventures, Digital Nomads are making it a priority early in their lives despite less savings, little job security, and at great risk to a traditional career trajectory: 78% of Millennials would choose to work remotely from a global location even if it meant risking career advancement.

Flexibility Builds Loyalty

A FlexJobs report found that 82% of Millennials said they are more loyal to their employer if offered flexible work options. Fuse’s findings were similar with 95% of Millennials saying workplace flexibility is one of the most important factors in whether or not they are loyal to their employer. And whether workers are simply telecommuting in the traditional sense, or becoming a Digital Nomad, the number of employment opportunities continues to grow. The leading industries offering work available to workers offsite include health care, IT, training, sales, customer service, finance and hospitality.

Autonomy is the Priority

Having professional autonomy gives Digital Nomads the freedom to think creatively, set their own work schedules and build a successful global network of peers to collaborate with. Digital Nomads believe that their autonomy results in greater self-motivation compared to a traditional office environment. Fuse’s study found that 79% of Millennials said they’d be more self-motivated if they were able to set their own schedule and work remotely, a sentiment echoed by Melissa Ng, 28-year old founder of successful nomadic business Melewi, who states, "It’s the autonomy of being able to choose where I want to be that made [being a Digital Nomad] appealing.”

