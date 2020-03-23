Log in
03/23/2020 | 07:52pm EDT

Digital-payment services are facing a surge in demand as efforts to stem the novel coronavirus pandemic result in housebound shoppers stocking up on groceries, prescription drugs, audiobooks and movies online.

(www.wsj.com/articles/digital-payments-soar-amid-coronavirus-restrictions-11585005215)

Many e-payment providers are falling back on contingency plans put in place to handle seasonal bursts in online shopping, such as Black Friday, in part by tapping additional on-demand capacity in the cloud, industry analysts said.

In Italy, one of the first countries to order residents to stay home in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading, e-commerce transactions have soared 81% since the end of February, according to estimates by McKinsey & Co.

As the pandemic accelerates, more regions are enacting similar restrictions, including France, the U.K., New York and California.

"The surge is already happening," said Aaron Press, research director for world-wide payment strategies at International Data Corp., about the sharp increase in e-payments. Merchants are dealing with challenges in handling the sheer volume of payment-processing needs, he said, whether their payment services are in house or third parties.

Write to Angus Loten at angus.loten@dowjones.com

