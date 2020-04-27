Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Smart Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the digital photo frame market and it is poised to grow by USD 47.19 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of smart devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of smart devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digital Photo Frame Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital photo frame market report covers the following areas:

Digital Photo Frame Market Size

Digital Photo Frame Market Trends

Digital Photo Frame Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies introduction of smart digital photo frames as one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital photo frame market, including some of the vendors such as Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital photo frame market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital photo frame market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital photo frame market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital photo frame market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital photo frame market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWER SOURCE

Market segmentation by power source

Comparison by power source

Electricity powered - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Battery powered - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by power source

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of customized digital photo frames

Introduction of smart digital photo frames

Huge demand for home décor products

Other trends

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Eastman Kodak Co.

HP Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

