Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Smart Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/27/2020 | 10:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the digital photo frame market and it is poised to grow by USD 47.19 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005352/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of smart devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of smart devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digital Photo Frame Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31874

Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital photo frame market report covers the following areas:

  • Digital Photo Frame Market Size
  • Digital Photo Frame Market Trends
  • Digital Photo Frame Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies introduction of smart digital photo frames as one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital photo frame market, including some of the vendors such as Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital photo frame market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Photo Frame Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital photo frame market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital photo frame market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital photo frame market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital photo frame market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWER SOURCE

  • Market segmentation by power source
  • Comparison by power source
  • Electricity powered - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Battery powered - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by power source

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Introduction of customized digital photo frames
  • Introduction of smart digital photo frames
  • Huge demand for home décor products
  • Other trends

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Eastman Kodak Co.
  • HP Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
