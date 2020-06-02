Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovations and Premiumization to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the digital photo frame market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.40 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005734/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The product innovations and premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Product innovations and premiumization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital Photo Frame Market is segmented as below:

■ Geography

■ North America

■ Europe

■ APAC

■ South America

■ MEA

■ Distribution Channel

■ Offline

■ Online

■ Market Landscape

■ Electricity-powered

■ Battery-powered

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43582

Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital photo frame market report covers the following areas:

■ Digital Photo Frame Market size

■ Digital Photo Frame Market trends

■ Digital Photo Frame Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising popularity of interior design as one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital photo frame market, including some of the vendors such as Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital photo frame market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist digital photo frame market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the digital photo frame market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the digital photo frame market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital photo frame market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

■ Market ecosystem

■ Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

■ Market definition

■ Market segment analysis

■ Market size 2019

■ Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

■ Five forces summary

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

■ Market segments

■ Comparison by Distribution channel

■ Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Power source

■ Market segments

■ Comparison by Power source

■ Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by Power source

Customer landscape

■ Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Key leading countries

■ Market opportunity by geography

■ Market drivers – Demand led growth

■ Market challenges

■ Market trends

Vendor Landscape

■ Vendor landscape

■ Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

■ Vendors covered

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ Eastman Kodak Co.

■ FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

■ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

■ Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

■ Koninklijke Philips NV

■ LG Electronics Inc.

■ NETGEAR Inc.

■ PhotoSpring Inc.

■ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

■ Sony Corp.

Appendix

■ Scope of the report

■ Currency conversion rates for US$

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pQ LINEA PUBL : linea has carried out a directed issue of 4 million shares, raising proceeds of SEK 270 million
AQ
05:58pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:56pSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Title and Summary Summary ToggleSynaptics to Host Virtual Investor Day Event on June 9, 2020
PU
05:55pPine Trail REIT Announces an Update on Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief
NE
05:55pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:52pRYDER SYSTEM : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ryder System, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - R
PR
05:51pFSC REPORT : Accelerating Australia's Economic Recovery pdf
PU
05:50pCanadian telcos tap Ericsson, Nokia for 5G gear, ditching Huawei
RE
05:50pOutcrop Gold Announces $5 Million Private Placement Fully Allocated
NE
05:50pAppreciated Media to Acquire Celebrity Face Off
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) : AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
5GAMING REALMS PLC : GAMING REALMS : Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group