Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovations and Premiumization to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the digital photo frame market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.40 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The product innovations and premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Product innovations and premiumization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital Photo Frame Market is segmented as below:

■ Geography

■ North America

■ Europe

■ APAC

■ South America

■ MEA

■ Distribution Channel

■ Offline

■ Online

■ Market Landscape

■ Electricity-powered

■ Battery-powered

Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital photo frame market report covers the following areas:

■ Digital Photo Frame Market size

■ Digital Photo Frame Market trends

■ Digital Photo Frame Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising popularity of interior design as one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital photo frame market, including some of the vendors such as Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital photo frame market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist digital photo frame market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the digital photo frame market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the digital photo frame market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital photo frame market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

■ Market ecosystem

■ Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

■ Market definition

■ Market segment analysis

■ Market size 2019

■ Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

■ Five forces summary

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

■ Market segments

■ Comparison by Distribution channel

■ Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Power source

■ Market segments

■ Comparison by Power source

■ Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by Power source

Customer landscape

■ Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Key leading countries

■ Market opportunity by geography

■ Market drivers – Demand led growth

■ Market challenges

■ Market trends

Vendor Landscape

■ Vendor landscape

■ Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

■ Vendors covered

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ Eastman Kodak Co.

■ FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

■ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

■ Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

■ Koninklijke Philips NV

■ LG Electronics Inc.

■ NETGEAR Inc.

■ PhotoSpring Inc.

■ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

■ Sony Corp.

Appendix

■ Scope of the report

■ Currency conversion rates for US$

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

About Us

