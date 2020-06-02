Log in
Digital Projection Launches Satellite Modular Laser System

06/02/2020 | 01:29pm EDT

Kennesaw, GA, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Digital Projection, the Emmy-award winning manufacturer of high-performance laser projection and fine-pitch LED wall solutions is pleased to officially launch its game-changing Satellite Modular Laser System (Satellite MLS). The keystone feature of this new, revolutionary system is the separation of the pure laser light engine, with the associated power and thermal management, to a remote location. This enables a compact and virtually silent projection ‘Head’ that primarily contains optics, video processing, and cooling related to the image modulators. Providing flexible integration options unlike anything on the market today, Satellite MLS promises to be an incredible leap forward for the AV industry.

Modularity

Given the modular components that comprise the system, integrators can easily design a custom one-to-many, or many-to-one configuration between the MLS light sources and the Satellite projection Heads: 

In a one-to-many configuration, a single 10,000 lumen MLS light module illuminates multiple projection Heads, equally splitting and providing matched brightness to each Head through the life of the illumination system. Intelligent control mechanisms ensure lumen matching of up to four projection Heads, while dramatically reducing system downtime for scheduled maintenance.

In a many-to-one configuration, multiple 10,000 lumen MLS light modules can be combined to illuminate a single, ultra-compact projection Head. This results in a lumens-per-volume and lumens-per-kilogram ratio that is far superior to any other projection system currently on the market. For the highest lumen applications, achieving comparable luminance using a conventional, integrated projector would mean finding space for a product that weighs hundreds of pounds, generates tens of thousands of BTU’s, and often requires a dedicated projection room to contain its size, noise level, and heat generation. In addition, integrated high-lumen projectors also present power, logistic, and serviceability issues that limit their usage in certain environments.

Whether used in a one-to-many, many-to-one, or a combination of both configurations, the ultra-compact design of Satellite projection Heads ensures that any user can benefit from the smallest, lightest, brightest, and quietest projection solution on the market. When comparing the Satellite MLS system to traditional integrated projectors, the ease of installation and maintenance is revolutionary. 

First-in-Class Visuals and Engineering

As integrated projectors have become brighter, they have inevitably become larger, heavier, more expensive, and more-power hungry – factors which can create difficult challenges for many installations and budget-sensitive applications. 

However, the Satellite MLS provides an innovative, modular approach, utilizing fiber optics to efficiently and safely transport pure RGB laser illumination from the light source to the Satellite projection Head. In the past, RGB laser illumination was reserved for only the largest scale and highest-budget applications, but Digital Projection’s Satellite MLS system now makes this remarkable technology accessible, more deployable, and more affordable to the wider AV market. In addition to the on-screen benefits that RGB laser illumination offers, including REC2020 color space, the Satellite MLS’ design allows the light source and projection Head to be separated by as much as 100 meters. 

Each projection “Head” is designed with a closed loop cooling system, sealing all of the critical optical components from ingress of contaminants. A further benefit of the reduced thermal dissipation and small size of the Satellite projection Heads is that, when required, supplementary environmental enclosures become easier to design and manufacture, further reducing total system costs.

The Satellite MLS product line has been developed to provide WUXGA, Native 4K, and 8K resolutions and will also include Digital Projection’s recent INSIGHT 4K HFR 360 solution for immersive and collaborative 4K-3D environments. Systems can be configured to produce from 2,500 lumens up to 40,000+ lumens per projection Head.

Integration: Simplified and Optimized

Simply stated, the Satellite Modular Laser System is comprised of a small number of basic building blocks that allow users to address a vast range of applications, from single projector installs to complex, multi-channel domes, caves, and simulators, with some of the best imagery possible. Through widely customizable system configurations – all producing superb color gamut, contrast, and brightness through virtually silent operation – the Satellite MLS is a powerful and elegant solution for any projection application, including complex display environments that no other projection solution can tackle!

 

Kyle Greetham
Digital Projection
770-420-1350
kgreetham@digitalprojection.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
