Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital Reasoning and Google Cloud Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Deliver Financial Services Solutions in the Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Digital Reasoning will make its core enterprise intelligence and surveillance products available as a managed service on Google Cloud, helping financial organizations meet regulatory standards and reduce risk

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Reasoning, the global leader in artificial intelligence solutions that understand human communications and behaviors, and Google Cloud today announced a global strategic partnership to help banks and other financial institutions leverage the global scale, reliability, and performance of the cloud. Under the new partnership, Digital Reasoning will make its Conduct Surveillance product, focused on enabling integrated enterprise intelligence and surveillance, available as a managed service on Google Cloud.

Digital Reasoning provides enterprise intelligence and surveillance solutions that help financial services firms reduce risk, prevent fraud, and meet stringent regulatory scrutiny. Digital Reasoning’s customers include the majority of the largest global investment banks. Increasingly, the financial services industry is adopting the cloud to deliver their core IT services at scale, leverage elastic and reliable infrastructure, and take advantage of the security; Digital Reasoning has been a leader in this transformation.

“The largest European banks are turning to Google Cloud to modernize their businesses, and we are delighted to partner with Google Cloud to bring our leading financial services products to these businesses on Google Cloud’s reliable and highly-performant network,” said Tim Estes, Founder and CEO of Digital Reasoning. “Our customers trust us to deliver proven solutions to help them mitigate risk and solve their toughest problems. Together, our joint solution offers banks a highly secure and scalable integrated surveillance solution.”

“Financial institutions are under considerable regulatory and market pressures, often requiring them to have clear visibility into their most sensitive data,” said Anil Saboo, Global Partnerships Lead for Financial Services at Google Cloud. “Together, we help these firms do so, by combining Digital Reasoning’s leading enterprise security and surveillance products with the security, performance, and scalability offered by Google Cloud.”

Digital Reasoning and Google Cloud have been able to deliver impactful business outcomes for the quickly growing list of joint customers, including:

  • Integrated surveillance across all key channels - email, chat, and voice
  • Increased risk detection by 5x
  • Improved quality of alerts for compliance analysts
  • Reduced false positive by as much as 95%
  • Leverage cloud compute and GPU-based processing to support cutting-edge AI capabilities such as best-in-class machine learning and voice transcription
  • Improved operational efficiency and productivity in a cloud-based deployment
  • Reduced operational expenses
  • Lowered infrastructure management and maintenance costs
  • Scaled systems to process billions of monitored messages
  • Provided secure, future-proof systems that have been reviewed and approved by InfoSec teams at some of the largest banks

Digital Reasoning and Google initially began partnering in 2019. Conduct Surveillance on Google Cloud is available now, as a managed service.

About Digital Reasoning
Digital Reasoning is a global leader in understanding human communications and behavior through the combination of applied AI, deep collaboration with industry experts, and a commitment to use technology for positive change. Through the combination of our trusted technology and our customers’ experience, for example, patients have a better chance of surviving, banks can ensure their employees are meeting the highest standards of conduct, and law enforcement can protect the most vulnerable citizens in our society. For more information, go to www.digitalreasoning.com  and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:
Digital Reasoning
Jason Beck
jason.beck@digitalreasoning.com

Primary Logo

Google Cloud Logo

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:15pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:15pTESLA : German Court Bans Tesla From Advertising 'Autonomous' Driving
DJ
12:11pINTESA SANPAOLO : Bid For UBI Reaches 2.016% - Bourse Data
RE
12:11pVOLKSWAGEN : VW to shift centre of software development to Audi
RE
12:11pQLIRO PUBL : Group removes its subsidiaries' previous financial targets. The Group's goal is to complete the split-up during 20202020-07-14 - Regulatory press release
PU
12:11pDISCOVERY : Sales announces launch of onegraph
PU
12:10pMUNICH RE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
12:10pALYI Leverages $100 Million ICO To Make $300 Million Entry Into $2 Billion Niche Within $1 Trillion Electric Vehicle Market
NE
12:09pPIETRO ROSA TBM : Signs Multi-year Agreement With Boeing to Supply Titanium Forgings
BU
12:07pFirst Sentinel Plc - Issue of Green Finance Preference Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group