Digital Retailer Parker Gwen Shatters Sales Expectations in Opening Holiday Weekend, Racking Up 265 Percent Increase over 2018

Parker Gwen CEO and Founder Matt Phillips couldn’t be happier with his company’s opening holiday weekend performance. The digital home electronics and furnishings retailer far exceeded Phillips’ expectations, racking up a 265 percent increase in sales over the five-day period that began Thanksgiving Day and continued through Cyber Monday. Black Friday was Parker Gwen’s single biggest sales day in its history.

“We’re ecstatic,” says Phillips, who launched the Indianapolis-based B2C startup in late 2017 with partner Tiffanie Rosencranz. “People are really responding to our selection of thoughtfully curated merchandise we personally source from the world’s best brands. Even more important, Parker Gwen shoppers appreciate our product knowledge and commitment to helping them with their selections.”

Phillips reports that some products such as robotic vacuums from Ecovacs quickly sold out, but have since been restocked. Other popular sellers included home theater products, smart home devices, and home décor such as pillows, rugs and throws. He credits special holiday discounts and growing awareness and appreciation of the Parker Gwen brand as reasons behind the stellar sales performance.

“Parker Gwen is so appreciative of all of our loyal and first-time customers who shopped with us during the opening holiday shopping weekend. We will continue holiday promotions throughout December with a focus on furniture and home technology and expect to continue to see significant growth over last year,” Phillips says. “Our recent success underscores the value and trust customers are putting in Parker Gwen to provide better products and services.”

Parker Gwen was created to address consumers’ frustrations with the unnecessary complexities of creating one’s ideal home experience, which leads to unsatisfactory purchases, purchasing paralysis and buyer’s remorse. Parker Gwen is committed to being in tune with its customers through data intelligence and human interactions to develop product offerings and services unique to the retailer and overall shopping experience.

About Parker Gwen

Parker Gwen is a digital retailer specialized in creating the ideal home experience with hand-selected, high-quality furnishings and electronics coupled with personalized customer service. For more information, visit parkergwen.com.

