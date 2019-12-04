Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital Retailer Parker Gwen Shatters Sales Expectations in Opening Holiday Weekend, Racking Up 265 Percent Increase over 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 12:36pm EST

Parker Gwen CEO and Founder Matt Phillips couldn’t be happier with his company’s opening holiday weekend performance. The digital home electronics and furnishings retailer far exceeded Phillips’ expectations, racking up a 265 percent increase in sales over the five-day period that began Thanksgiving Day and continued through Cyber Monday. Black Friday was Parker Gwen’s single biggest sales day in its history.

“We’re ecstatic,” says Phillips, who launched the Indianapolis-based B2C startup in late 2017 with partner Tiffanie Rosencranz. “People are really responding to our selection of thoughtfully curated merchandise we personally source from the world’s best brands. Even more important, Parker Gwen shoppers appreciate our product knowledge and commitment to helping them with their selections.”

Phillips reports that some products such as robotic vacuums from Ecovacs quickly sold out, but have since been restocked. Other popular sellers included home theater products, smart home devices, and home décor such as pillows, rugs and throws. He credits special holiday discounts and growing awareness and appreciation of the Parker Gwen brand as reasons behind the stellar sales performance.

“Parker Gwen is so appreciative of all of our loyal and first-time customers who shopped with us during the opening holiday shopping weekend. We will continue holiday promotions throughout December with a focus on furniture and home technology and expect to continue to see significant growth over last year,” Phillips says. “Our recent success underscores the value and trust customers are putting in Parker Gwen to provide better products and services.”

Parker Gwen was created to address consumers’ frustrations with the unnecessary complexities of creating one’s ideal home experience, which leads to unsatisfactory purchases, purchasing paralysis and buyer’s remorse. Parker Gwen is committed to being in tune with its customers through data intelligence and human interactions to develop product offerings and services unique to the retailer and overall shopping experience.

About Parker Gwen

Parker Gwen is a digital retailer specialized in creating the ideal home experience with hand-selected, high-quality furnishings and electronics coupled with personalized customer service. For more information, visit parkergwen.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pSOMEC : Agreement for the acquisition of Pizza Group Srl
PU
01:15pWIENER BÖRSE : PTA-Adhoc Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG announces capital increase
PU
01:15pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Credit Suisse Confernce Presentation.120419
PU
01:11pIEX N : ABN Amro shuts down hundreds of ATMs due to explosive attacks
AQ
01:10pPELOTON INTERACTIVE : Christmas ad mocked as sexist
RE
01:10pINDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
01:08pFDJ confirms the success of its IPO, with the full exercise of the over-allotment option
BU
01:08pPG&E nearing $13.5 billion deal with wildfire victims - BBG
RE
01:07pCUI Global Announces $5 Million share Repurchase Authorization
PR
01:07pBENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group