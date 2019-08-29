Digital River Brings Together Commerce Experts From Leading Brands for Commerce Connect: San Francisco

Speakers from GoPro, AMD, Flickr, Deloitte Digital and more will discuss how today’s brands can build exceptional ecommerce experiences and future-proof their global growth

Digital River, the most experienced global ecommerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced today that it will hold the first of two Commerce Connect flagship events on September 12 in San Francisco. Commerce Connect 2019: San Francisco is an exclusive one-day conference that will connect global business leaders with a community of ecommerce industry experts.

Attendees will spend the day discussing how to build seamless shopper experiences tailored to accelerate global expansion and drive sales. World-class brands, partners and industry leaders will offer actionable advice on effective strategies to optimize profitability while driving digital transformation. These themes are echoed in current trends and news, including the recent announcement about how Digital River “unbundled” its commerce stack to align with merchant and shopper needs.

“The way shoppers make purchases online is rapidly changing, and for brands to keep up, they need to be able to meet increasingly complex demands and provide superior experiences,” said Jason Nyhus, Digital River’s senior vice president of demand generation, sales and partnerships. “Our Commerce Connect events bring together partners and top industry experts who are experienced in leading some of the world’s most recognized brands for a day dedicated to discussing how to navigate the complexities and global growth opportunities of selling online.”

Deloitte Digital is a sponsor of this year’s San Francisco event. In addition to expert panels about the changing landscape of global ecommerce and the benefits of “headless” solutions featuring speakers from GoPro, VMware and AMD, the event will feature keynote presentations from brands such as Flickr, Deloitte Digital and Forrester Research. Visit the San Francisco event website for full speaker details.

Commerce Connect: London will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard London on October 17, 2019. Visit the London event page for details.

About Digital River

With 25 years’ experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit https://digitalriver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Twitter Tags: @DigitalRiverInc, #CommerceConnect2019 #ecommerce

Click to Tweet: @DigitalRiverInc brings together leading brands including @GoPro, @Flickr, @AMD, @DeloitteDIGI_US and more to discuss how to build exceptional ecommerce experiences at #CommerceConnect2019 https://bit.ly/2ze8Ulp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005692/en/