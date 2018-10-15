Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital River Brings Together Commerce Leaders for Commerce Connect 2018 London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Speakers from Mastercard, Lenovo, VMware, Jabra, and more will discuss top trends facing the ecommerce industry

Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, announced today it will host Commerce Connect 2018 London on October 18, 2018. Commerce Connect 2018 London is an exclusive one-day conference that will connect global business leaders with a community of ecommerce industry experts. Attendees will spend the day discussing top commerce trends, including the importance of a localized approach to global expansion, balancing a multi-channel ecommerce strategy, and making payments a strategic business priority.

Keynote presentations will address significant challenges facing ecommerce businesses today, including:

  • Developing a cohesive online channel strategy where your direct-to-consumer and Amazon channels deliver a consistent shopper experience.
  • Optimizing payments to improve the consumer experience, while increasing revenue.
  • Delivering a business-to-consumer shopper experience to a business-to-business buyer.
  • Expanding into fast growing markets and accessing a larger ecommerce opportunity.

Visit the website for full speaker details.

“The commerce industry is changing at a rapid pace, and for brands to thrive, they need to stay ahead of how advances in technology can help meet evolving customer expectations,” said Jason Nyhus, Digital River’s vice president of global revenue growth and marketing services. “Our Commerce Connect events bring together top experts from leading brands working in commerce for a day dedicated to discussing how to not just meet customer expectations today, but how to prepare for the customer of tomorrow.”

About Digital River, Inc.

With nearly 25 years of industry experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. The company specializes in taking high-tech brands direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world.

Leading software and services, consumer electronics and digital game brands rely on Digital River’s advanced commerce cloud, monetization tools and global ecommerce solutions to market and sell their products online. From start to finish, Digital River makes it easy to manage storefronts, take orders, process payments, automate subscriptions and drive delivery. At the same time, the company works behind the scenes to handle fraud, billing, taxes and compliance, so businesses and consumers can shop with confidence and peace of mind.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital River, visit https://digitalriver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Twitter Tags: @DigitalRiverInc, #CommerceConnect2018 #ecommerce

Tweet: @DigitalRiverInc brings together commerce leaders, including @We_are_Jabra, @Lenovo, @VMware, @Kaspersky, and more to discuss top #ecommerce trends at #CommerceConnect2018 http://driv.ws/jb


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
RE
11:20aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Third place for Timo Glock and BMW in the penultimate DTM race of the year at Hockenheim.
AQ
11:19aNoomi Wallet Debuts to Elevate Crypto Banking in Blockchain 3.0 Era
BU
11:18aSuperdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
RE
11:18aVAISALA OYJ : Guards Against Impact of Solar Flares on Power Transformers
PU
11:18aRUSSIA : Total Opens its New State-of-the-art Lubricants Oil Blending and Production Plant
PU
11:18aNORTH MINING SHARES : Appointment and resignation of executive director
PU
11:18aLONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES : Acquisition of £6.2 million industrial portfolio
PU
11:18aGLENCORE : Announces Job Cuts at Australia Coal Mine
DJ
11:17aXILINX : element14 to Present Innovative Intelligent Industrial Automation Solutions at Guiyang Technical Roadshow
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
3GREENCORE GROUP PLC : GREENCORE : Proposed Sale of Greencore US
4SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : blames weather and forex for profit warning
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Series of new contracts for Veolia Eau France

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.