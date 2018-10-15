Digital River Brings Together Commerce Leaders for Commerce Connect 2018 London

Speakers from Mastercard, Lenovo, VMware, Jabra, and more will discuss
top trends facing the ecommerce industry
Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service
solutions, announced today it will host Commerce Connect 2018 London on
October 18, 2018. Commerce
Connect 2018 London is an exclusive one-day conference that will
connect global business leaders with a community of ecommerce industry
experts. Attendees will spend the day discussing top commerce trends,
including the importance of a localized approach to global expansion,
balancing a multi-channel ecommerce strategy, and making payments a
strategic business priority.
Keynote presentations will address significant challenges facing
ecommerce businesses today, including:
-
Developing a cohesive online channel strategy where your
direct-to-consumer and Amazon channels deliver a consistent shopper
experience.
-
Optimizing payments to improve the consumer experience, while
increasing revenue.
-
Delivering a business-to-consumer shopper experience to a
business-to-business buyer.
-
Expanding into fast growing markets and accessing a larger ecommerce
opportunity.
“The commerce industry is changing at a rapid pace, and for brands to
thrive, they need to stay ahead of how advances in technology can help
meet evolving customer expectations,” said Jason Nyhus, Digital River’s
vice president of global revenue growth and marketing services. “Our
Commerce Connect events bring together top experts from leading brands
working in commerce for a day dedicated to discussing how to not just
meet customer expectations today, but how to prepare for the customer of
tomorrow.”
About Digital River, Inc.
With nearly 25 years of industry experience, Digital River has mastered
the ins and outs of global ecommerce. The company specializes in taking
high-tech brands direct to their customers, whether they live around the
corner or around the world.
Leading software and services, consumer electronics and digital game
brands rely on Digital River’s advanced commerce cloud, monetization
tools and global ecommerce solutions to market and sell their products
online. From start to finish, Digital River makes it easy to manage
storefronts, take orders, process payments, automate subscriptions and
drive delivery. At the same time, the company works behind the scenes to
handle fraud, billing, taxes and compliance, so businesses and consumers
can shop with confidence and peace of mind.
Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the
U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital
River, visit https://digitalriver.com.
