Digital River Brings Together Commerce Leaders for Commerce Connect: Los Angeles

09/18/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

Speakers from Amazon.com, Adobe, Mastercard, BillingPlatform, and more will discuss top trends facing the ecommerce industry

Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, announced today it will host the first of two Commerce Connect 2018 events on September 19 in downtown Los Angeles. Commerce Connect 2018: Los Angeles is an exclusive one-day conference that will connect global business leaders with a community of ecommerce industry experts. Attendees will spend the day discussing top commerce trends, including developing personalized shopping experiences, balancing a multi-channel ecommerce strategy, and making payments a strategic business priority.

In addition to industry insights from Adobe’s director of commerce program and strategy, Errol Denger, and Digital River’s chief executive officer, Adam Coyle, the event will feature keynote presentations from some of the most recognized brands in the world, including Amazon.com, Mastercard and BillingPlatform. Visit the website for full speaker details.

“The commerce industry is changing at a rapid pace, and for brands to thrive, they need to stay ahead of how advances in technology can help meet evolving customer expectations,” said Jason Nyhus, Digital River’s vice president of global revenue growth and marketing services. “Our Commerce Connect events bring together top experts from leading brands working in commerce for a day dedicated to discussing how to not just meet customer expectations today, but how to prepare for the customer of tomorrow.”

Commerce Connect 2018: London will be held at Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square on October 18, 2018. Visit the London event page for details.

About Digital River, Inc.
With nearly 25 years of industry experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. The company specializes in taking high-tech brands direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world.

Leading software and services, consumer electronics and digital game brands rely on Digital River’s advanced commerce cloud, monetization tools and global ecommerce solutions to market and sell their products online. From start to finish, Digital River makes it easy to manage storefronts, take orders, process payments, automate subscriptions and drive delivery. At the same time, the company works behind the scenes to handle fraud, billing, taxes and compliance, so businesses and consumers can shop with confidence and peace of mind.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital River, visit https://digitalriver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Twitter Tags: @DigitalRiverInc, #CommerceConnect2018 #ecommerce
Tweet: @DigitalRiverInc brings together commerce leaders, including @AdobeExpCloud, @Amazon, @Mastercard, @BillingPlatform, and more to discuss top #ecommerce trends at #CommerceConnect2018 http://driv.ws/j8


© Business Wire 2018
