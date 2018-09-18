Digital River Brings Together Commerce Leaders for Commerce Connect: Los Angeles

Speakers from Amazon.com, Adobe, Mastercard, BillingPlatform, and more
will discuss top trends facing the ecommerce industry
Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service
solutions, announced today it will host the first of two Commerce
Connect 2018 events on September 19 in downtown Los Angeles. Commerce
Connect 2018: Los Angeles is an exclusive one-day conference that
will connect global business leaders with a community of ecommerce
industry experts. Attendees will spend the day discussing top commerce
trends, including developing personalized shopping experiences,
balancing a multi-channel ecommerce strategy, and making payments a
strategic business priority.
In addition to industry insights from Adobe’s director of commerce
program and strategy, Errol Denger, and Digital River’s chief executive
officer, Adam Coyle, the event will feature keynote presentations from
some of the most recognized brands in the world, including Amazon.com,
Mastercard and BillingPlatform. Visit the website
for full speaker details.
“The commerce industry is changing at a rapid pace, and for brands to
thrive, they need to stay ahead of how advances in technology can help
meet evolving customer expectations,” said Jason Nyhus, Digital River’s
vice president of global revenue growth and marketing services. “Our
Commerce Connect events bring together top experts from leading brands
working in commerce for a day dedicated to discussing how to not just
meet customer expectations today, but how to prepare for the customer of
tomorrow.”
Commerce Connect 2018: London will be held at Four Seasons Hotel at Ten
Trinity Square on October 18, 2018. Visit the London
event page for details.
About Digital River, Inc.
With nearly 25 years of industry
experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global
ecommerce. The company specializes in taking high-tech brands direct to
their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world.
Leading software and services, consumer electronics and digital game
brands rely on Digital River’s advanced commerce cloud, monetization
tools and global ecommerce solutions to market and sell their products
online. From start to finish, Digital River makes it easy to manage
storefronts, take orders, process payments, automate subscriptions and
drive delivery. At the same time, the company works behind the scenes to
handle fraud, billing, taxes and compliance, so businesses and consumers
can shop with confidence and peace of mind.
Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the
U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital
River, visit https://digitalriver.com.
