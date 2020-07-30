Digital River LINK Cartridge for Salesforce Commerce is Now Live

Brands can integrate Digital River’s Payments and Risk solution into their commerce platform

Today Digital River, the most experienced global ecommerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced its launch of the Digital River LINK cartridge for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, bringing B2C brands a combined solution to grow revenue and accelerate global expansion. This powerful combination allows brands to create enhanced customer experiences while offloading the risks of selling online to Digital River’s team of experts who handle local payment processing, tax and compliance management, financial reconciliation and fraud mitigation.

Digital River’s LINK cartridge is currently available on Salesforce LINK Marketplace.

The Digital River LINK cartridge simplifies the entrance to new global markets, giving brands The Onshore Advantage™ of local currencies, local payment methods and local payment-processing to increase conversions and ensure customer satisfaction. With a single solution, brands can enter new global markets in weeks instead of years, and with reduced costs.

“B2C brands are looking for ways to connect with their customers and design an exceptional buying experience for each market that they sell into,” said Digital River CEO Adam Coyle. “Global expansion can be a great revenue driver, but there is also great risk if it’s not done right. This collaboration between Commerce Cloud and Digital River lets brands create a great experience for customers, while Digital River handles the back-end complexity.”

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Digital River

With 25 years’ experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit Digitalriver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

Click to Tweet: Proud to announce a new collaboration, @DigitalRiverInc launches its Digital River LINK cartridge on Salesforce Commerce, giving B2C brands a fast and easy way to enter new global markets. @CommerceCloud

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005790/en/