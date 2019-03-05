Digital Transformation Leader Altimetrik Announces Senior Executive Hires

Altimetrik, a fast-growing digital transformation technology company,
augments its growth strategy by hiring three senior executives into its
leadership team:
-
Layla Ward as the Chief Financial Officer
-
Jeffrey Fleischman as the Chief Marketing Officer
-
Park Hersant as the Chief Transformation Officer for the Altimetrik –
US East Region
Altimetrik is a leading digital transformation company partnering with
global brands to rapidly launch new products and services. Through our
advanced technology and engineering solutions the company has built a
reputation as a catalyst in delivering growth solutions for our clients.
The strategy has paid off over the last six years; Altimetrik has seen
steady growth in revenues and global growth in clients and employees.
Altimetrik Chief Operating Officer, Raj Sundaresan says, “Our focus
is to simplify digital transformation for our clients. We do that
through the best technology solutions delivered by cutting-edge digital
talent with the most advanced process and approaches. This strategy has
led us to significant growth in our business, exceeding our
expectations. To further accelerate growth and penetration in all our
focused markets, we are adding highly experienced business and
technology leaders to our leadership team.”
He further explains, “Layla, Jeff, and Park are seasoned executives
and bring a breadth of experience in their respective areas. These key
additions to our leadership team reflect our strategy of attracting top
talent to support our growth plans and delivering results for our
clients. They have been hired with a clear agenda and will focus on
expanding our market position as a proven digital transformation partner.”
Altimetrik works with twelve of the largest global names in the banking,
payments, healthcare and automobile industries. It provides advanced
technology solutions in the fields of DevOps, Data Engineering, Advanced
Analytics, Product Engineering, and Platform Engineering.
About Altimetrik:
Altimetrik is a digital transformation and solutions partner to global
enterprise customers. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Altimetrik
is spread across multiple countries including the USA, India, Uruguay,
and Singapore with over 2000 employees. Founded in 2012, Altimetrik
delivers advanced technology solutions to banking & financial services,
payments, healthcare and automobile sectors.
Through their Playground methodology, Altimetrik helps customers
assemble the right talent, build energized teams, and instill a
development ethos that emphasizes rapid prototyping, reusability, and
speed to market. They are partners in the creative exercise of designing
and engineering innovative digital products that create amazing customer
experiences for clients.
(http://www.altimetrik.com/)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005477/en/