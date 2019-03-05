Log in
Digital Transformation Leader Altimetrik Announces Senior Executive Hires

03/05/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Industry veterans to drive next-wave of growth in US market

Altimetrik, a fast-growing digital transformation technology company, augments its growth strategy by hiring three senior executives into its leadership team:

  • Layla Ward as the Chief Financial Officer
  • Jeffrey Fleischman as the Chief Marketing Officer
  • Park Hersant as the Chief Transformation Officer for the Altimetrik – US East Region

Altimetrik is a leading digital transformation company partnering with global brands to rapidly launch new products and services. Through our advanced technology and engineering solutions the company has built a reputation as a catalyst in delivering growth solutions for our clients. The strategy has paid off over the last six years; Altimetrik has seen steady growth in revenues and global growth in clients and employees.

Altimetrik Chief Operating Officer, Raj Sundaresan says, “Our focus is to simplify digital transformation for our clients. We do that through the best technology solutions delivered by cutting-edge digital talent with the most advanced process and approaches. This strategy has led us to significant growth in our business, exceeding our expectations. To further accelerate growth and penetration in all our focused markets, we are adding highly experienced business and technology leaders to our leadership team.”

He further explains, “Layla, Jeff, and Park are seasoned executives and bring a breadth of experience in their respective areas. These key additions to our leadership team reflect our strategy of attracting top talent to support our growth plans and delivering results for our clients. They have been hired with a clear agenda and will focus on expanding our market position as a proven digital transformation partner.

Altimetrik works with twelve of the largest global names in the banking, payments, healthcare and automobile industries. It provides advanced technology solutions in the fields of DevOps, Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, Product Engineering, and Platform Engineering.

About Altimetrik:

Altimetrik is a digital transformation and solutions partner to global enterprise customers. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Altimetrik is spread across multiple countries including the USA, India, Uruguay, and Singapore with over 2000 employees. Founded in 2012, Altimetrik delivers advanced technology solutions to banking & financial services, payments, healthcare and automobile sectors.

Through their Playground methodology, Altimetrik helps customers assemble the right talent, build energized teams, and instill a development ethos that emphasizes rapid prototyping, reusability, and speed to market. They are partners in the creative exercise of designing and engineering innovative digital products that create amazing customer experiences for clients.

(http://www.altimetrik.com/)


© Business Wire 2019
