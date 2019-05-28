Log in
Digital Turbine to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on June 3, 2019 at 4:30pm ET

05/28/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results and operating progress on Monday, June 3, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed by dialing 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. Please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Digital Turbine call. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through June 10, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 10131961.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine works at the convergence of media and mobile communications, connecting top mobile operators, OEMs and publishers with app developers and advertisers worldwide. Its comprehensive Mobile Delivery Platform powers frictionless user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 30 mobile operators and OEMs, and has delivered more than one billion app preloads for tens of thousands advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine
Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine
brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2019-financial-results-conference-call-on-june-3-2019-at-430pm-et-300857790.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
