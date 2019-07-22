Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the #1 mobile platform connecting operators and OEMs with mobile advertisers, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in Boston, MA, on August 6th and 7th, 2019: 

  • The Oppenheimer & Co. 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston, MA, on August 6th. CEO Bill Stone will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
  • The Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA, on August 7th. CEO Bill Stone is scheduled to formally present at 4:30p ET. The presentation will be webcast and available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.digitalturbine.com. Mr. Stone and Brian Bartholomew, SVP of Capital Markets & Strategy, will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine innovates at the convergence of media and mobile communications, connecting top mobile operators, OEMs and publishers with app developers and advertisers worldwide. Its comprehensive Mobile Delivery Platform powers frictionless user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 30 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than one billion app preloads for tens of thousands advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine
brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

 

Digital Turbine - Right App. Right Person. Right Time. (PRNewsFoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Digital Turbine, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-300888807.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pPARKE BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pHEXCEL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pTyson Foods to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Call August 5
GL
04:22pWHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pHCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Zuora, Inc. – ZUO
GL
04:22pFIRST TRUST DYNAMIC EUROPE EQUITY INCOME FUND : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.121 Per Share for August
BU
04:22pFIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INCOME FUND : Increases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to $0.077 Per Share for August
BU
04:22pChemung Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $5.0 Million, or $1.02 per Share
GL
04:21pCARTER'S, INC. : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group