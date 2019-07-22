AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the #1 mobile platform connecting operators and OEMs with mobile advertisers, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in Boston, MA, on August 6th and 7th, 2019:

The Oppenheimer & Co. 22 nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston, MA , on August 6 th . CEO Bill Stone will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

in , on . CEO will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. The Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA , on August 7 th. CEO Bill Stone is scheduled to formally present at 4:30p ET. The presentation will be webcast and available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.digitalturbine.com. Mr. Stone and Brian Bartholomew , SVP of Capital Markets & Strategy, will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine innovates at the convergence of media and mobile communications, connecting top mobile operators, OEMs and publishers with app developers and advertisers worldwide. Its comprehensive Mobile Delivery Platform powers frictionless user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 30 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than one billion app preloads for tens of thousands advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-turbine-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-300888807.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.