Digital.ai : Named A Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm

07/16/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Digital.ai Top Ranked in Strategy category and among top ranked in Market Presence category; Also Received the Highest Scores Possible in 19 Criteria, including Product Vision, Execution Roadmap, Performance, Value Delivered, Predictive Analytics and Analysis, and More

Digital.ai, the creator of the industry’s first Intelligent Value Stream Platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q3 2020. According to the report, “the offering features numerous OOTB metrics, KPIs, and analytics, which are easy to configure and customize. Enterprise clients with large software organizations will see much value in Digital.ai’s support for SAFe and its ability to scale VSM to the enterprise.”

According to the report, in value stream management “Digital.ai leads with a new name, bold strategy, and new leadership.” Additional findings include:

  • The Digital.ai Intelligent Value Stream Platform top ranked in the Strategy category and among the top ranked in the Market Presence category.
  • The company received the highest scores possible in 19 criteria, including Product Vision, Execution Roadmap, Performance, Number of Enterprise Customers and Live installations, Tool Integration, Value Stream Management (VSM) Dashboard and Value Delivered, Predictive Analytics and Analysis, Governance, Compliance, and more.
  • Report noted that Digital.ai’s “VSM dashboard provides a modern and easy-to-navigate UI and integrated value delivery metrics, giving product owners, planners, and creators actionable visibility into their software delivery processes.”

“We started working with Digital.ai to automate our processes, standardize deployments and improve time to market. We achieved that and so much more,” said Andy Ross and John Van Roekel, Software Engineers at Principal Financial Group. “By integrating the tools across our DevOps pipeline, we gained reliability of our application release cycle, with an extra benefit from the built in metrics capabilities that the tool suite has to offer. These tools fit a need we didn't know we had until we saw them in action.”

In the wake of COVID-19, businesses are focusing on reducing costs and shifting commerce and operations to digital channels. Business leaders are frustrated by the slow pace of their digital transformation which is due in large part to a lack of visibility into the business. As McKinsey recently reported*, ”While companies have had many digital pilots and initiatives in place, they didn’t add up to a coherent and integrated digital engine to drive the business forward.” Value stream management can help business leaders accelerate and realize real digital transformation by providing a unified view of business value streams that enable business and IT teams to collaborate in creating and delivering value.

“To thrive in today’s post-COVID-19 digital economy, enterprises with large software organizations need to reinvent their organization for speed with a value stream approach,” said Ashok Reddy, CEO of Digital.ai. “Our Intelligent Value Stream Platform helps enterprises to create, explore, and deliver profitable value propositions, such as secure digital experiences their customers love and trust. We are delighted to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in this market, and we use this opportunity to underscore our commitment to connecting business value streams to software value streams to truly scale digital transformation for enterprises.”

Powered by an AI/ML-driven analytics engine, the Digital.ai Intelligent Value Stream Platform provides a unified value stream solution, including enterprise agile planning with continuous delivery and release orchestration, continuous testing and application security to help organizations align software development value streams to business outcomes.

The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q3 2020 evaluates the 11 most significant providers of value stream management solutions to help large enterprises select the right solution for their organization.

Get a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q3 2020, courtesy of Digital.ai.

Join us on August 18th for a webinar with guest Chris Condo, author of the Q3 2020 VSM Forrester Wave, exploring the current and future state of value stream management. Register now.

Share This: Digital.ai named a leader – The Forrester Wave: Value Stream Management Solutions, Q3 2020. Get the report https://bit.ly/3j1jke7 @Digitalaisw #VSM

To learn more about Digital.ai’s value stream management solutions, please visit digital.ai/value-stream.

* Fitzpatrick, et al., The digital-led recovery from COVID-19: Five questions for CEOs, McKinsey, April 20, 2020, https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/mckinsey-digital/our-insights/the-digital-led-recovery-from-covid-19-five-questions-for-ceos

About Digital.ai
Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises achieve digital transformation goals. Using value stream management as its cornerstone, Digital.ai combines innovative technologies in agile planning, application protection, software testing and delivery, and artificial intelligence into a unified Value Stream Platform. Digital.ai makes it possible to connect software development and delivery efforts to strategic business outcomes and create secure digital experiences customers trust. Learn more at www.digital.ai and join the conversation on Twitter @digitalaisw.


