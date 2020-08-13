Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital.ai : and Scaled Agile Expand Partnership to Help Enterprises Accelerate Digital Transformation and Deliver Greater Business Value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Digital.ai Becomes Top-Tier Partner; Increases Collaboration and Extends Availability of Products, Services and Resources to Global SAFe® Community

Digital.ai, the creator of the industry’s first Intelligent Value Stream Platform, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Scaled Agile, creators of the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®), the world’s leading framework for enterprise agility. The newly expanded partnership builds on more than a decade of support for enterprise agile methodologies, including SAFe 5.0, and enhances Digital.ai’s ability to help enterprises leverage agile practices to accelerate digital transformation and drive business value.

With the addition of Platform Plus to its existing Gold Transformation partnership, Digital.ai enters an elite class as one of only two companies worldwide to hold the dual partnership combination with Scaled Agile. Under the expanded agreement, Digital.ai will work collaboratively with Scaled Agile on marketing and product development, and provide resources and services to customers as well as other partners.

According to the 14th Annual State of Agile™ report, 95 percent of companies surveyed are practicing agile development and more than half say their organizations are currently implementing value stream management or plan to do so, making these two approaches a natural fit for enterprises focused on growing and improving their digital business.

“In today’s environment, we are seeing an increased focus on business agility and an unprecedented acceleration of digital transformations,” said Derek Holt, General Manager of Agile & DevOps at Digital.ai. “As an innovator in value stream management and an eight-time leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, Digital.ai is uniquely positioned to help enterprises leverage these technologies and approaches to improve their digital business, drive value for their organizations, and overcome the modern challenges of extremely distributed teams. We look forward to working with Scaled Agile and the SAFe community to help our customers realize these objectives.”

Powered by an AI/ML-driven analytics engine, the Digital.ai Intelligent Value Stream Platform provides a unified value stream solution, including enterprise agile planning with application security, continuous delivery and release orchestration, and continuous testing to help organizations align software development value streams to business outcomes.

“Working with strategic partners like Digital.ai represents our commitment to helping enterprises deliver innovative solutions to its customers in the shortest sustainable lead time,” said Chris James, Chief Executive Officer of Scaled Agile, Inc. “Digital.ai’s experience in agile transformations combined with their Value Stream Management Platform is an invaluable asset for organizations looking to enable intelligent decision making and accelerate business results.”

Learn more about Digital.ai’s SAFe training, coaching and consulting services.

For more information and to stay current with Digital.ai’s latest news, please visit digital.ai.

About Digital.ai

Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises achieve digital transformation goals. Using value stream management as its cornerstone, Digital.ai combines innovative technologies in agile planning, application protection, software testing and delivery, and artificial intelligence into a unified Value Stream Platform. Digital.ai makes it possible to connect software development and delivery efforts to strategic business outcomes and create secure digital experiences customers trust. Learn more at www.digital.ai and join the conversation on Twitter @digitalaisw.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:19aSTARCO BRANDS : Breathe® Household Cleaning and Hand Sanitizer now available at Amazon and Walmart
PR
08:19aMITUTOYO AMERICA CORPORATION : Expands Custom Solutions Offerings
BU
08:18aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH First Bank to Offer “Kuwait Mobile ID” Booth in Branches and Auto Showrooms
PU
08:18aLEIFHEIT : Investorenpräsentation 1. Halbjahr 2020 (Englisch)
PU
08:18aIFIRMA : Raport bieżący 14/2020 – 13.08.2020
PU
08:18aTONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement on results of subsidiary
PU
08:18aA US Packaging Industry Client Prepares for the Post-COVID Era With Market Opportunity Analysis | Infiniti's Recent Client Engagement
BU
08:17aSEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aAKITA MICHINOKU CAPITAL : Comments on Palantir as They Prepare for a Direct Listing in September
BU
08:16aAVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
4EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
5ASCOM HOLDING AG : ASCOM : Half-Year Report 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group