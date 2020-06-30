Log in
Digital on-boarding policy to enable account opening anytime, anywhere

06/30/2020 | 08:34am EDT
Digital on-boarding policy to enable account opening anytime, anywhere

06/30/2020

Bank Negara Malaysia today issued a policy document on Electronic Know-Your-Customer (e-KYC). The policy document aims to accelerate and streamline practices of industry players in their adoption of e-KYC technology, the online process of identifying and verifying individual customers.

The adoption of e-KYC technology by the industry is in line with the Bank's efforts to facilitate greater digital offerings of financial services. This is expected to pave the way for greater innovation in the financial sector, including end-to-end offering of digital financial services for customers.

e-KYC enables the digital on-boarding of customers to occur anytime and anywhere. With implementation of e-KYC, a majority of customers no longer need to visit the physical premises of a financial service provider to open an account. In addition to increased customer convenience, the digital on-boarding of customers enabled by e-KYC also lowers cost for both users and providers. This can also help increase competition in the financial sector over the long term.

The policy document seeks to promote the safe and secure application of e-KYC technology in the financial sector by clarifying desirable outcomes in the use of e-KYC and sets out best practices, as well as parameters to ensure security and integrity of the on-boarding process for customers.

The policy document forms part of a series of measures adopted by the Bank in ensuring that regulatory requirements support the country's agenda on digital economy.

See also:

Bank Negara Malaysia
30 Jun 2020

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 12:33:06 UTC
