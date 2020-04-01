Digital360 S p A : 1 aprile 2020 - Evento Risultati 2019

Digital solutions/ services market

(over 30 bn euro in Italy)

We are a multi-channel B2B platform (online portals, events, advisory, etc.), based on the largest Innovation Ecosystem in Italy involving all the main actors: tech buyers, tech companies, institutions, policy makers, politicians, etc).

Demand Generation

We help the best suppliers of digital solutions/services build a reputation on the market and connect with new customers through innovative Marketing & Sales Services

Advisory & Coaching

We help businesses and public bodies pursue their path of digital

transformation and entrepreneurial innovation through the provision of

innovative Advisory and Coaching services