|
Digital360 S p A : 1 aprile 2020 - Evento Risultati 2019
04/01/2020 | 09:46am EDT
DIGITAL360
Investor Presentation
Milan, 1st April 2020
|
I.
|
Company overview
|
2
|
II.
|
Business Units
|
9
|
III.
|
Strategic directions
|
15
|
IV.
|
Financials
|
17
History
stems from the experience developed by Politecnico di Milano Professors in the area of Digital Transformation and Entrepreneurial
|
Innovation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
M&A Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
10.8
|
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2000…
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014 PF
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Establishment of:
-
ICT & Strategy Srl (Demand Generation)
-
Partners4Innovation Srl (Advisory&Coaching)
DIGITAL360 is founded (holding)
-
Incorporation of ICT & Strategy Srl and Partners4Innovation Srl
Vision and Mission
|
VISION
|
|
MISSION
|
Digital Transformation and Entrepreneurial
|
|
To help businesses and public bodies understand and
|
Innovation - the engine for economic growth and for
|
|
pursue their path of Digital Transformation and
|
modernising businesses and public bodies
|
|
Entrepreneurial Innovation
|
|
|
3
Digital Innovation
Supply
TECH COMPANIES
ICT Vendors
Telcos
Software Houses System Integrators
Software and Hardware
Resellers
Cloud Providers
Online Marketing
Service Providers
New Media Agencies
eCommerce Service
Providers
Startups
[…]
Over 90,000
Tech Companies
Digital solutions/ services market
(over 30 bn euro in Italy)
We are a multi-channel B2B platform (online portals, events, advisory, etc.), based on the largest Innovation Ecosystem in Italy involving all the main actors: tech buyers, tech companies, institutions, policy makers, politicians, etc).
Demand Generation
We help the best suppliers of digital solutions/services build a reputation on the market and connect with new customers through innovative Marketing & Sales Services
Advisory & Coaching
We help businesses and public bodies pursue their path of digital
transformation and entrepreneurial innovation through the provision of
innovative Advisory and Coaching services
Digital Innovation
Demand
TECH BUYERS
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Micro Enterprises
Independent
Professionals
Public Sector
Authorities
[…]
Over 4 Million
Tech Buyers
The Innovation Ecosystem: our Community
Digital Innovation
Supply
TECH COMPANIES
ICT Vendors
Telcos
Software Houses System Integrators
Software and Hardware
Resellers
Cloud Providers
Online Marketing
Service Providers
New Media Agencies
eCommerce Service
Providers
Startups
[…]
Over 90,000
Tech Companies
The largest community in Italy of tech users & buyers
56 online portals and newsletters
1.8 mln unique visitors per month (media 2019)
1st page on Google with more than 45,000 keywords in the
Tech sector
2,000 published white papers until 2019, downloaded by
more than 29,000 users in 2019
640 events and webinars with 75,000 registrations in 2019
-
490k fans and followers on social media channels
(company's accounts and key people's accounts)
124k profiled contacts in 2019 through events, webinars, white
papers and contact center
Digital Innovation
Demand
TECH BUYERS
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Micro Enterprises
Independent
Professionals
Public Sector
Authorities
[…]
Over 4 Million
Tech Buyers
Services
|
€
|
Demand Generation
|
|
|
Advisory&Coaching
|
€
|
Business Unit
|
|
45%
|
Business Unit
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
Customised Demand
|
55% Mln€
|
|
Customised Advisory
|
|
|
Generation Services
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
Demand Generation
|
FY2019
|
|
Advisory
|
|
|
As-A-Service (Engine)
|
|
As-A-Service
|
SYNERGIES BETWEEN BUSINESS UNITS
Visibility and reputation for advisory and key people and lead generation
(scalable go2market channel, in particular towards SMBs)
Professional content for Portals and quality speakers for Events
6
Core Competences & Strategic Assets
|
€
|
Demand Generation
|
|
|
Advisory&Coaching
|
€
|
Business Unit
|
|
45%
|
Business Unit
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
Customised Demand
|
55% Mln€
|
|
Customised Advisory
|
|
|
Generation Services
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
Demand Generation
|
FY2019
|
|
Advisory
|
|
|
As-A-Service (Engine)
|
|
As-A-Service
|
Cultural Leadership & Core Competence
in Digital Innovation
Content Assets
(Portals & Events)
Technology Assets
(Integrated Platform)
7
Demand Generation
Business Unit
Advisory & Coaching
Business Unit
|
I.
|
Company overview
|
2
|
II.
|
Business Units: Demand Generation
|
9
|
III.
|
Strategic directions
|
15
|
IV.
|
Financials
|
17
Demand Generation
Customised services
Our services
|
|
Communication
|
|
Events
|
|
|
Lead Generation
|
|
Storytelling
|
|
Roundtables & focus groups
|
|
|
Profiling
|
|
Content Marketing
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conventions, summits, webinars
|
|
|
Business meetings
|
Communication/Advertising plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open Innovation
|
|
Research
|
|
|
|
Integrated Projects
|
|
Call4ideas
|
|
Surveys, focus groups
|
Communication, events, lead
|
|
|
Customer Insights, Market
|
|
Hackathons
|
|
|
|
generation, etc.
|
|
|
Outlooks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand Generation
|
|
2019 KPI
|
|
|
Demand Generation As-A-Service: the Digital Marketing & Sales «Engine»
|
▪
|
Engine sold: 67
|
|
▪
|
Average Price: 45k€
|
|
▪
|
|
Annual (recurrent)
|
|
|
value: 3 M€
|
Digital360
|
Gated Content
|
Marketing
|
Network
|
Contact Centre
|
Automation
|
Online portals and SEO optimised Content Marketing and Social Media to intercept a
qualified audience of technology purchasing
decision-makers
|
Gated content (white papers, webinars,
|
|
Lead nurturing and marketing
|
|
Qualifying leads with an internal
|
events, etc.) to profile the audience and
|
|
automation tools to identify, nurture
|
|
contact centre to generate sales
|
identify the most interested prospects
|
|
and manage leads
|
|
opportunities
|
|
|
|
|
The distinguishing factors
-
End-to-endapproach, facilitating the integrated management of communication, digital marketing and lead generation activities
-
«As a service» approach, based on «shared» Specialist teams (Content, SEO, Social Media, Marketing Automation, and Communication Specialists), driving recurrent revenues
-
Synergies between our unique technology and content assets (outbound) and those owned by the client (inbound)
11
|
I.
|
Company overview
|
2
|
II.
|
Business Units: Advisory&Coaching
|
12
|
III.
|
Strategic directions
|
15
|
IV.
|
Financials
|
17
Advisory&Coaching
Customised services
Our practices
|
IT Governance
|
|
Digital Open
|
|
Legal
|
|
Information &
|
|
Audit & Control
|
|
Innovation
|
|
|
Cyber Security
|
|
e Compliance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand
|
Advisory
|
Generation
|
Services
|
Smart Working &
|
|
Data Driven
|
|
Smart Operations
|
|
Digital Customer
|
HR Trasformation
|
|
Innovation
|
|
|
Experience
|
|
|
|
|
Healtcare
|
|
Source-to.Pay & B2B
|
|
Sport Innovation
|
Innovation
|
|
Trasformation
|
|
|
|
[…]
13
|
Advisory&Coaching
|
|
2019 KPI
|
|
|
Advisory&Coaching As-A-Service
|
▪
|
AAS Advisory
|
Original Methodologies and
|
|
subscriptions sold: 46
|
|
(mainly DPO AAS)
|
1. Models
|
|
▪
|
Annual (recurrent) value:
|
Engineering the
|
2.know-how
|
Recurring
|
1.3M€
|
|
3.Revenues
|
4.Go-to-market
Channel
|
The strong links with the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
University and the customised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
projects enable the development
|
|
|
|
|
|
[…]
|
of original methodologies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Smart Working, Digital DNA,
|
|
By leveraging the engineering and
|
|
|
|
|
Compliance Dimensions,
|
|
systematization of knowledge,
|
|
An "As A Service" approach
|
|
|
DigitalB2BTransformation, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
our original methodologies evolve
|
|
|
|
|
|
designed to provide advisory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
into replicable "advisory services"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services and support customers
|
|
The Advisory team and its key
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on an ongoing basis, including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
people can enjoy a high level of
|
|
|
|
|
through the provision of highly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
visibility on the portals and events
|
|
|
|
|
specialised profiles and cloud
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
offered by the Group, positioning
|
|
|
|
|
platforms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
itself as an opinion leader and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
generating a steady stream of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prospects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
14
|
I.
|
Company overview
|
2
|
II.
|
Business Units
|
9
|
III.
|
Strategic directions
|
15
|
IV.
|
Financials
|
17
Strategic Directions in 2020
1 Strategic focus on the development of "As-A-Service" packaged solutions, with recurrent revenues:
Digital Marketing & Sales Engine (non only for tech companies but also in other industries)
Advisory-As-A Service 360DigitalSkill & FPADigitalSchool
-
M&A
-
-
Integrating the acquired companies - ServicePro Srl and IQConsulting Srl (Effettodomino Srl is fully integrated and merged into ICT&Strategy, enabling a strong acceleration of the Digital Marketing and Sales Engine model)
-
Scouting of innovative small tech companies and startups in particular in these strategic areas: (tech marketing, GRC, software-as-a-service,online portal, etc.), pursuing an "open innovation" strategy
-
Investments in technological platforms: Artificial Intelligence, Automatic Process Automation, Business Analytics, CRM, Marketing Automation, etc.
16
|
I.
|
Company overview
|
2
|
II.
|
Business Units
|
9
|
III.
|
Strategic directions
|
15
|
IV.
|
Financials
|
17
|
Revenues and EBITDA Growth
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
Revenues (€Mln)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR revenues 2011-2019: +44%
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
CAGR organic revenues 2011-2019: +21%
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014 pro-forma
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
2.9*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA (€Mln)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014 pro-forma
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Dato adjusted
Financials: Income statement
|
Risultati operativi
|
31.12.18
|
31.12.19
|
|
Delta
|
valori in mln di euro
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ricavi complessivi
|
22,5
|
|
25,2
|
|
12%
|
EBITDA
|
2,6
|
|
2,5
|
|
-1%
|
EBITDA Adjusted
|
2,6
|
2,9
|
13%
|
% Ebitda / Ricavi complessivi
|
11,4%
|
11,5%
|
|
|
EBIT
|
0,4
|
|
0,1
|
|
-79%
|
% Ebit / Ricavi complessivi
|
1,7%
|
0,3%
|
|
|
EBIT Adjusted
|
1,1
|
1,2
|
9%
|
% Ebit Adjusted / Ricavi complessivi
|
5,1%
|
4,9%
|
|
|
Utile netto
|
-0,2
|
|
-0,4
|
|
165%
|
% Utile netto / Ricavi complessivi
|
-0,7%
|
-1,8%
|
|
|
Utile netto Adjusted
|
0,59
|
0,72
|
23%
|
% Utile netto Adjusted / Ricavi complessivi
|
2,6%
|
2,9%
|
|
Crescita interamente organica in entrambe le Business Unit (+19% A&C, +7% DemGen), grazie alla nuova offerta di servizi
"Digital As-A-Service"
EBITDA Adjusted evidenzia i risultati economici al netto dei costi straordinari una tantum, pari a 380 mila euro, sostenuti nell'anno per realizzare il piano di riorganizzazione e ristrutturazione di alcune società del gruppo.
(*) I dati di EBIT e Utile netto Adjusted sono
riclassificati senza tener conto degli ammortamenti delle differenze di consolidamento, oltre che dei costi straordinari "una tantum"
Financials: Financial statement
|
Stato Patrimoniale Riclassificato
|
31.12.2018
|
31.12.2019
|
|
Variaz.
|
|
Variaz.
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
valori in mln di euro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Immobilizzazioni
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attività materiali
|
|
0,5
|
0,5
|
0,0
|
|
n.s.
|
Attività Immateriali
|
|
9,8
|
9,3
|
-0,5
|
-6%
|
Attività finanziarie
|
|
0,1
|
0,1
|
0,0
|
|
n.s.
|
Totale Immobilizzazioni
|
A
|
10,4
|
9,9
|
-0,5
|
-5%
|
Capitale Circolante Netto (CCN)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crediti commerciali
|
|
8,3
|
9,4
|
1,1
|
13%
|
Debiti commerciali
|
|
-3,4
|
-3,1
|
0,3
|
-8%
|
Altre attività / passività
|
|
-1,1
|
-0,7
|
0,4
|
-33%
|
Totale Capitale Circolante Netto (CCN)
|
B
|
3,8
|
5,6
|
1,8
|
48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitale Netto Investito (CNI)
|
A+B
|
14,2
|
15,5
|
|
1,2
|
|
9%
|
Mezzi propri e mezzi terzi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patrimonio Netto
|
|
8,6
|
8,0
|
-0,5
|
-5%
|
Posizione Finanziaria Netta
|
|
4,6
|
6,3
|
1,7
|
38%
|
Altri fondi
|
|
1,0
|
1,0
|
0,0
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totale mezzi propri e mezzi terzi
|
14,2
|
15,3
|
|
1,3
|
|
9%
La riduzione del 5% è dovuta agli ammortamenti che
ne hanno ridotto il valore contabile.
Circa metà del valore totale degli immobilizzi (4,9M€) è rappresentato dalle differenze di consolidamento sorte per operazioni di M&A; la parte residuale deriva dai costi di sviluppo tecnologico e lancio di nuovi servizi
Incremento legato
ai maggiori ricavi (+12%)
L'incremento risente in maniera significativa del pagamento di Vendor Loan (1.2M€). Al netto di questa spesa straordinaria, l'incremento sarebbe del 17%. Un parte dell'incremento si attribuisce inoltre alla riduzione di crediti tributari
La variazione riflette (i) i cash flows operativi positivi (+1.4M) (ii) il saldo (-1.2M) dei Vendor Loans e (iii) gli investimenti fatti (-1.9M)
|
Andrea Rangone - CEO Digital360
|
Contacts
|
Emilio Adinolfi - Investor Relations
|
|
Milan, 1st April 2020
|
ir@digital360.it
|
|
Disclaimer
Digital360 S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 13:45:01 UTC
|
|