Digital360 S p A : 1 aprile 2020 - Evento Risultati 2019

04/01/2020 | 09:46am EDT

DIGITAL360

Investor Presentation

Milan, 1st April 2020

I.

Company overview

2

II.

Business Units

9

III.

Strategic directions

15

IV.

Financials

17

1

History

stems from the experience developed by Politecnico di Milano Professors in the area of Digital Transformation and Entrepreneurial

Innovation.

25.2

22.5

M&A Growth

Organic Growth

14.3

12.8

9.7

10.8

17.3

2.8

3.3

1.4

4.6

1.9

2000…

2011

2012

2013

2014 PF

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Establishment of:

  • ICT & Strategy Srl (Demand Generation)
  • Partners4Innovation Srl (Advisory&Coaching)

DIGITAL360 is founded (holding)

  • Incorporation of ICT & Strategy Srl and Partners4Innovation Srl

2

Vision and Mission

VISION

MISSION

VISION

MISSION

Digital Transformation and Entrepreneurial

To help businesses and public bodies understand and

Innovation - the engine for economic growth and for

pursue their path of Digital Transformation and

modernising businesses and public bodies

Entrepreneurial Innovation

3

Business Units

Digital Innovation

Supply

TECH COMPANIES

ICT Vendors

Telcos

Software Houses System Integrators

Software and Hardware

Resellers

Cloud Providers

Online Marketing

Service Providers

New Media Agencies

eCommerce Service

Providers

Startups

[…]

Over 90,000

Tech Companies

Digital solutions/ services market

(over 30 bn euro in Italy)

We are a multi-channel B2B platform (online portals, events, advisory, etc.), based on the largest Innovation Ecosystem in Italy involving all the main actors: tech buyers, tech companies, institutions, policy makers, politicians, etc).

Demand Generation

We help the best suppliers of digital solutions/services build a reputation on the market and connect with new customers through innovative Marketing & Sales Services

Advisory & Coaching

We help businesses and public bodies pursue their path of digital

transformation and entrepreneurial innovation through the provision of

innovative Advisory and Coaching services

Digital Innovation

Demand

TECH BUYERS

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Micro Enterprises

Independent

Professionals

Public Sector

Authorities

[…]

Over 4 Million

Tech Buyers

4

4

The Innovation Ecosystem: our Community

Digital Innovation

Supply

TECH COMPANIES

ICT Vendors

Telcos

Software Houses System Integrators

Software and Hardware

Resellers

Cloud Providers

Online Marketing

Service Providers

New Media Agencies

eCommerce Service

Providers

Startups

[…]

Over 90,000

Tech Companies

The largest community in Italy of tech users & buyers

56 online portals and newsletters

1.8 mln unique visitors per month (media 2019)

1st page on Google with more than 45,000 keywords in the

Tech sector

2,000 published white papers until 2019, downloaded by

more than 29,000 users in 2019

640 events and webinars with 75,000 registrations in 2019

  • 490k fans and followers on social media channels
    (company's accounts and key people's accounts)

124k profiled contacts in 2019 through events, webinars, white

papers and contact center

Digital Innovation

Demand

TECH BUYERS

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Micro Enterprises

Independent

Professionals

Public Sector

Authorities

[…]

Over 4 Million

Tech Buyers

5

5

Services

Demand Generation

Advisory&Coaching

Business Unit

45%

Business Unit

25.2

Customised Demand

55% Mln€

Customised Advisory

Generation Services

Services

Demand Generation

FY2019

Advisory

As-A-Service (Engine)

As-A-Service

SYNERGIES BETWEEN BUSINESS UNITS

Visibility and reputation for advisory and key people and lead generation

(scalable go2market channel, in particular towards SMBs)

Professional content for Portals and quality speakers for Events

6

Core Competences & Strategic Assets

Demand Generation

Advisory&Coaching

Business Unit

45%

Business Unit

25.2

Customised Demand

55% Mln€

Customised Advisory

Generation Services

Services

Demand Generation

FY2019

Advisory

As-A-Service (Engine)

As-A-Service

Cultural Leadership & Core Competence

in Digital Innovation

Content Assets

(Portals & Events)

Technology Assets

(Integrated Platform)

7

Group Structure

Demand Generation

Business Unit

Advisory & Coaching

Business Unit

8

I.

Company overview

2

II.

Business Units: Demand Generation

9

III.

Strategic directions

15

IV.

Financials

17

9

Demand Generation

Customised services

Our services

Demand

Generation

Communication

Events

Lead Generation

Storytelling

Roundtables & focus groups

Profiling

Content Marketing

Conventions, summits, webinars

Business meetings

Communication/Advertising plans

Open Innovation

Research

Integrated Projects

Call4ideas

Surveys, focus groups

Communication, events, lead

Customer Insights, Market

Hackathons

generation, etc.

Outlooks

[…]

10

Demand Generation

2019 KPI

Demand Generation As-A-Service: the Digital Marketing & Sales «Engine»

Engine sold: 67

Average Price: 45k€

Annual (recurrent)

value: 3 M€

Digital360

Gated Content

Marketing

Network

Contact Centre

Automation

Online portals and SEO optimised Content Marketing and Social Media to intercept a

qualified audience of technology purchasing

decision-makers

Gated content (white papers, webinars,

Lead nurturing and marketing

Qualifying leads with an internal

events, etc.) to profile the audience and

automation tools to identify, nurture

contact centre to generate sales

identify the most interested prospects

and manage leads

opportunities

The distinguishing factors

  • End-to-endapproach, facilitating the integrated management of communication, digital marketing and lead generation activities
  • «As a service» approach, based on «shared» Specialist teams (Content, SEO, Social Media, Marketing Automation, and Communication Specialists), driving recurrent revenues
  • Synergies between our unique technology and content assets (outbound) and those owned by the client (inbound)

11

I.

Company overview

2

II.

Business Units: Advisory&Coaching

12

III.

Strategic directions

15

IV.

Financials

17

12

Advisory&Coaching

Customised services

Our practices

IT Governance

Digital Open

Legal

Information &

Audit & Control

Innovation

Cyber Security

e Compliance

Demand

Advisory

Generation

Services

Smart Working &

Data Driven

Smart Operations

Digital Customer

HR Trasformation

Innovation

Experience

Healtcare

Source-to.Pay & B2B

Sport Innovation

Innovation

Trasformation

[…]

13

Advisory&Coaching

2019 KPI

Advisory&Coaching As-A-Service

AAS Advisory

Original Methodologies and

subscriptions sold: 46

(mainly DPO AAS)

1. Models

Annual (recurrent) value:

Engineering the

2.know-how

Recurring

1.3M€

3.Revenues

4.Go-to-market

Channel

The strong links with the

University and the customised

projects enable the development

[…]

of original methodologies

(Smart Working, Digital DNA,

By leveraging the engineering and

Compliance Dimensions,

systematization of knowledge,

An "As A Service" approach

DigitalB2BTransformation, etc.)

our original methodologies evolve

designed to provide advisory

into replicable "advisory services"

services and support customers

The Advisory team and its key

on an ongoing basis, including

people can enjoy a high level of

through the provision of highly

visibility on the portals and events

specialised profiles and cloud

offered by the Group, positioning

platforms

itself as an opinion leader and

generating a steady stream of

prospects

14

14

I.

Company overview

2

II.

Business Units

9

III.

Strategic directions

15

IV.

Financials

17

15

Strategic Directions in 2020

1 Strategic focus on the development of "As-A-Service" packaged solutions, with recurrent revenues:

Digital Marketing & Sales Engine (non only for tech companies but also in other industries)

Advisory-As-A Service 360DigitalSkill & FPADigitalSchool

  1. M&A
    • Integrating the acquired companies - ServicePro Srl and IQConsulting Srl (Effettodomino Srl is fully integrated and merged into ICT&Strategy, enabling a strong acceleration of the Digital Marketing and Sales Engine model)
    • Scouting of innovative small tech companies and startups in particular in these strategic areas: (tech marketing, GRC, software-as-a-service,online portal, etc.), pursuing an "open innovation" strategy
  3. Investments in technological platforms: Artificial Intelligence, Automatic Process Automation, Business Analytics, CRM, Marketing Automation, etc.

16

I.

Company overview

2

II.

Business Units

9

III.

Strategic directions

15

IV.

Financials

17

17

Revenues and EBITDA Growth

25.2

22.5

Revenues (€Mln)

CAGR revenues 2011-2019: +44%

14.3

CAGR organic revenues 2011-2019: +21%

12.8

17.3

10.8

9.7

2.8

3.3

1.4

4.6

2011

2012

2013

2014 pro-forma

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2.6

2.9*

EBITDA (€Mln)

1.7

1.6

1.3

1.4

0.2

0.3

0.4

2011

2012

2013

2014 pro-forma

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

* Dato adjusted

18

18

Financials: Income statement

Risultati operativi

31.12.18

31.12.19

Delta

valori in mln di euro

Ricavi complessivi

22,5

25,2

12%

EBITDA

2,6

2,5

-1%

EBITDA Adjusted

2,6

2,9

13%

% Ebitda / Ricavi complessivi

11,4%

11,5%

EBIT

0,4

0,1

-79%

% Ebit / Ricavi complessivi

1,7%

0,3%

EBIT Adjusted

1,1

1,2

9%

% Ebit Adjusted / Ricavi complessivi

5,1%

4,9%

Utile netto

-0,2

-0,4

165%

% Utile netto / Ricavi complessivi

-0,7%

-1,8%

Utile netto Adjusted

0,59

0,72

23%

% Utile netto Adjusted / Ricavi complessivi

2,6%

2,9%

Crescita interamente organica in entrambe le Business Unit (+19% A&C, +7% DemGen), grazie alla nuova offerta di servizi

"Digital As-A-Service"

EBITDA Adjusted evidenzia i risultati economici al netto dei costi straordinari una tantum, pari a 380 mila euro, sostenuti nell'anno per realizzare il piano di riorganizzazione e ristrutturazione di alcune società del gruppo.

(*) I dati di EBIT e Utile netto Adjusted sono

riclassificati senza tener conto degli ammortamenti delle differenze di consolidamento, oltre che dei costi straordinari "una tantum"

19

Financials: Financial statement

Stato Patrimoniale Riclassificato

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

Variaz.

Variaz.

%

valori in mln di euro

Immobilizzazioni

Attività materiali

0,5

0,5

0,0

n.s.

Attività Immateriali

9,8

9,3

-0,5

-6%

Attività finanziarie

0,1

0,1

0,0

n.s.

Totale Immobilizzazioni

A

10,4

9,9

-0,5

-5%

Capitale Circolante Netto (CCN)

Crediti commerciali

8,3

9,4

1,1

13%

Debiti commerciali

-3,4

-3,1

0,3

-8%

Altre attività / passività

-1,1

-0,7

0,4

-33%

Totale Capitale Circolante Netto (CCN)

B

3,8

5,6

1,8

48%

Capitale Netto Investito (CNI)

A+B

14,2

15,5

1,2

9%

Mezzi propri e mezzi terzi

Patrimonio Netto

8,6

8,0

-0,5

-5%

Posizione Finanziaria Netta

4,6

6,3

1,7

38%

Altri fondi

1,0

1,0

0,0

1%

Totale mezzi propri e mezzi terzi

14,2

15,3

1,3

9%

La riduzione del 5% è dovuta agli ammortamenti che

ne hanno ridotto il valore contabile.

Circa metà del valore totale degli immobilizzi (4,9M€) è rappresentato dalle differenze di consolidamento sorte per operazioni di M&A; la parte residuale deriva dai costi di sviluppo tecnologico e lancio di nuovi servizi

Incremento legato

ai maggiori ricavi (+12%)

L'incremento risente in maniera significativa del pagamento di Vendor Loan (1.2M€). Al netto di questa spesa straordinaria, l'incremento sarebbe del 17%. Un parte dell'incremento si attribuisce inoltre alla riduzione di crediti tributari

La variazione riflette (i) i cash flows operativi positivi (+1.4M) (ii) il saldo (-1.2M) dei Vendor Loans e (iii) gli investimenti fatti (-1.9M)

20

Andrea Rangone - CEO Digital360

Contacts

Emilio Adinolfi - Investor Relations

Milan, 1st April 2020

ir@digital360.it

Disclaimer

Digital360 S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
