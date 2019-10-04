Digitalize Banking Processes with Newgen at the Jack Henry Annual Conference (JAC) in San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communications, announced that it is participating as an exhibitor at the Jack Henry Annual Conference (JAC) & TechConnect, to be held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA from October 7-10.

Banking subject matter experts from Newgen will be present at Booth #624, exhibiting Newgen’s solutions for streamlining and optimizing banking processes. Newgen’s experts will be demonstrating how its low code automation platform can aid financial institutions in their digital journey.

Newgen is a Jack Henry VIP member and provides seamlessly integrated solutions with Jack Henry for core banking systems to optimize processes such as account opening, commercial lending, retail lending, and trade finance. Banking decision-makers and influencers attending the event can have interactive, one-on-one sessions with Newgen’s experts to discuss their business needs and know how they can transform their customers’ experiences with Newgen’s value-added solutions.

"This event is an opportunity for financial industry leaders to know how Newgen's low code automation platform is helping banks globally to transform their business. Our banking solutions, available via cloud or on-premises, powered by modern technologies including RPA, social sensing, mobility and analytics, help financial institutions remain current and competitive," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software Inc.

The Jack Henry Annual Conference (JAC) & TechConnect brings together the best and brightest in financial services. Attendees can explore emerging business trends, and innovative solutions to be able to win in a dynamic financial services environment.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks, credit unions, and financial services institutions as its customers. Newgen’s process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

For more information, please visit https:// newgensoft.com/

Media Contact:

Asif Khan

asif.khan@newgensoft.com

