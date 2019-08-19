Log in
Dignari : Named One of Fastest Growing U.S. Private Companies

08/19/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

Alexandria, VA based woman-owned company recognized for second year in a row

For the second year in a row Inc. Media has announced that Dignari, a company specializing in delivering biometrics, identity management, emerging technologies, and data analytics solutions, has been named on the Inc. 5000. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only one in four have made the list twice.

“With every year of extraordinary effort and dedication to our valued clients, the Dignari team wins more work and recognition for a job well done,” said Gena Alexa, President and CEO. “Thank you to Inc. for this acknowledgement and congratulations to each and every Dignari team member for their contributions to this milestone accomplishment.”

Inc. recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America every year. During a stretch when the economy grew around 12 percent, Dignari grew seven-fold – a result most businesses can only dream of. Of the 5000 companies, Dignari ranked in the top 12% - 47th in the Washington DC Metro Area and 40th for government services nationwide.

“On behalf of our team and our clients, thank you for recognizing Dignari with this esteemed honor,” said Alexa.

Dignari is a woman-owned small business located in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, serving national security and defense agencies within the U.S. government. Dignari provides, biometrics, identify management, emerging technologies and data analytics solutions for their clients. For more information: visit www.dignari.com


