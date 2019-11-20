Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dignity Health : Launches ‘Travel Kind' Initiative to Encourage Travelers to Spread Kindness This Holiday Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:10am EST

New survey finds that 50% of travelers felt happier after doing something kind for a fellow traveler

Dignity Health, one of the largest health systems in the nation, released today the results of a national survey conducted to uncover how kindness can impact our health when traveling. While it’s no surprise that most people experience stress while traveling, the survey revealed that kindness can have an outsized effect on our wellbeing while in transit.

Dignity Health was inspired by one of their latest advertisements that features real video footage of a toddler greeting his fellow passengers with a friendly fist bump while boarding his flight, showing just how much one kind gesture can improve our mood.

“At Dignity Health, we believe in the power of human connections, whether it helps a patient heal in our hospitals or puts a traveler at ease during a busy travel season,” said Mark Viden, senior vice president of brand at Dignity Health. “There’s something to be said about the fact that more than half of travelers feel better simply by being kind toward others and it goes to show just how important it is to express humankindness, even in moments when we might feel stressed or pressed for time.”

According to the survey, three in four travelers have done something kind to make another traveler’s day better and more than half of travelers felt happier after performing that gesture of kindness. What’s more – these small acts of kindness can inspire a ripple effect of kind gestures. A gesture as simple as smiling or asking someone about their day can make all the difference in someone’s travel experience. In fact, smiling would make most travelers (66%) feel less stressed.

Key survey highlights include:

Travel stress is very real.

  • 82% of travelers surveyed find traveling to be stressful.
  • Millennials are more likely to find traveling stressful (25%) when compared to boomers (14%).
  • Rushing (44%) is the most stressful aspect of travelling, followed by waiting (30%) – such as standing in a security line or sitting in traffic – and staying entertained to avoid boredom (12%).

Especially for parents.

  • 1 in 3 parents who’ve traveled with children under the age of 10 most associate holiday travel with stress, irritation and nervousness.

An act of kindness can improve our wellbeing when we’re traveling.

  • Nearly all travelers (97%) agree that receiving kindness from others, as well as being kind to others, can improve their overall wellbeing.
  • 52% of travelers who’ve done something kind for another traveler felt happy after, and 23% felt more connected to their fellow traveler.

Kindness also travels.

  • 1 in 4 travelers (28%) who’ve witnessed someone else’s kindness while traveling felt inspired to do something kind for another traveler afterward.
  • In fact, 74% surveyed have done something kind to make another traveler’s day better, and more than half (54%) of those travelers said another traveler did something kind for them, as well.
  • 66% of respondents say that a smile or greeting from another traveler would make them feel less stressed while traveling – more than any other kind gesture.

The holidays remind travelers to be kind.

  • Nearly half (45%) of travelers said they’re generally more kind while traveling over the holidays.

This holiday season, Dignity Health is helping travelers to alleviate travel stress with a ‘Travel Kind’ checklist that will help travelers pack their most valuable belonging – kindness.

Travel Kind Checklist:

  • Plan accordingly. Allow yourself plenty of time to book travel, plan your itinerary, pack your bags and get to your destination. Time can be a major stressor so do your best to avoid rushing.
  • Don’t sweat the small stuff. It’s not worth getting worked up over a forgotten toothbrush or middle seat assignment.
  • Be empathetic toward fellow travelers. We’ve all experienced confusion at the security line or a fussy baby on a cross-country flight and the only thing that makes it worse is an irritated neighbor.
  • Show compassion toward fellow travelers. Many people may travel year-round but especially during the holidays, there are plenty of first-time travelers who may not feel as comfortable with the experience.
  • Perform a kind gesture. Acts of kindness have a ripple effect when travelling. A small act such as holding the door, helping a traveler with their luggage or retrieving a tossed toy, can go a long way in helping others feel at ease.

Methodology: Dignity Health surveyed more than 1,000 travelers over the age of 18 in the U.S. Fielding was executed in September 2019.

About Dignity Health

Dignity Health is a multi-state nonprofit network of 10,000 physicians, more than 60,000 employees, 41 acute care hospitals, and 400-plus care-centers, including community hospitals, urgent care, surgery and imaging centers, home health, and primary care clinics in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Dignity Health is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality, and affordable patient-centered care with special attention to the poor and underserved. In FY2018, Dignity Health provided $2.1 billion in charitable care and services. Dignity Health is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system committed to advancing health for all people and dedicated to serving the common good. For more information, please visit our website at DignityHealth.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aDUNKIN' BRANDS : California Pizza Kitchen names former Telepizza, Dunkin' international pres to top development spot
AQ
09:36aZTEST ELECTRONICS : IIROC Trading Halt - ZTE
AQ
09:36aKID ASA : - Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2019 results
AQ
09:36aA BITTER PILL : Jack in the Box, Chicken Salad Chick's, Mutt's Canine Cantina leaders discuss responding to reviews
AQ
09:35aBOOKING.COM : Reveals Nearly 1 in 5 US Sports Fans Would Happily Cancel Their Honeymoon to Travel and See Their Favorite Team Play Live
PR
09:34aTHYSSENKRUPP : to cut 640 jobs at ailing System Engineering unit
RE
09:34aKALY – Kali-Extracts Introduces Third Option To Compete With Two $50 Million Acquisition Offers
GL
09:33aChina's Pinduoduo posts bigger loss as costs surge; shares tumble
RE
09:33aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
09:32aUNITEDHEALTH : Thinking about trading options or stock in Facebook, Microsoft, Roku, Square, or UnitedHealth Group?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks
4FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group