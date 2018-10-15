Diitalk Communications : New and Disruptive App, Diitalk, Offers Free Calls to Landlines and Mobile Phones Worldwide - No Internet Required

DGAP-News: Diitalk Communications Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

New and Disruptive App, Diitalk, Offers Free Calls to Landlines and Mobile Phones Worldwide - No Internet Required



15.10.2018

Make free calls with or without data or Wi-Fi

Make free calls to people without the Diitalk app

The more you use the app, the more credits you earn

Access a massive catalog of free content

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2018) - Diitalk just changed the game of global communications. As a unique player in the space, this free calling and messaging app for Apple iOS and Android phones, newly released by Diitalk Communications Inc., is the first and only calling app on the market enabling users to make free dialled calls to all mobile and landline phone numbers worldwide, with or without internet access ? even to people who do not have the Diitalk app installed. But that's not all. Diitalk also gives its users unlimited app-to-app calling worldwide and unlimited in-app messaging worldwide, including access to a massive catalog of free content stickers, photos, videos and optional location sharing.

The Diitalk app connects calls with excellent voice clarity via Wi-Fi, data connection, or cellular network, depending on which option is available. Unlike its competitors, Diitalk can also work over the older 2G or 3G cellular systems that are common in emerging economies with large populations, giving Diitalk an unrivalled advantage in countries with some of today's fastest adoption rates for mobile devices.

Diitalk is currently in the process of completing a go public strategy to provide full transparency to its shareholders and to allow for superior access to capital to expand its growth rate and provide full, free communications access to all of the world's 195 countries. Toward that end, Diitalk entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Bluerock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: BCR.H) on March 19, 2018, with the aim of merging with Bluerock in order to go public.

Diitalk recently ran a limited proof of concept trial with results that exceeded expectations:

Length of trial: 6 months

Advertising budget: $36,000

Number of countries that calls were permitted to: 36

Number of countries where users registered: 170+

Number of new users gained: 1.92 million

In addition to the service's free calling and messaging benefits, Diitalk also motivates users to repeatedly engage the service through the use of its unique, complete credit earning system developed with the proprietary cryptocurrency, Dii Coins. Users earn Dii Coins automatically for registering, for checking into the service, and for using the app's various features, such as sharing stickers, inviting friends to register, watching advertisers' messages, and more. The app indicates how many Dii Coins are needed per minute of calling to each country around the world, enabling users to know whether they have enough Dii Coins to make a call, or if they need to earn more Dii Coins by interacting more with the app. In contrast to other communication apps where users might run out of calling minutes or credits, Diitalk users continually earn the Dii Coins they need for free calling and messaging. In most cases, a Diitalk user's regular interaction with the app will result in earning more than enough Dii Coins for average amounts of worldwide calling and messaging through the app.

Diitalk also drives extremely rapid adoption of the app and its superior benefits by leveraging a unique referral and viral marketing system, including:

Users are repeatedly encouraged to take high valued actions ? such as inviting a friend to use Diitalk ? in exchange for earning Dii Coins

Users are encouraged to hit targeted usage goals ? such as making 10 app-to-app calls ? in exchange for earning Dii Coins

When a user makes a Diitalk call to a number not yet registered in the Diitalk system, a personalized SMS message is sent to the non-registered number after the call (where legally permissible), with a special invitation to get the Diitalk app

Diitalk's near-term plans for service expansion include adapting Dii Coins into a blockchain-based cryptocurrency to ensure security and scalability. The Dii Coin cryptocurrency will also empower users around the world to earn additional Dii Coins by mining the Diitalk blockchain, and will ultimately support exchanging Dii Coins for other popular cryptocurrencies. Diitalk will also be announcing several innovative and unique new features in the months to come that will make messaging and calling even more engaging.





'The global telecom services market is worth over $5 trillion,' Diitalk's President, Anthony Zelen, commented. 'And while most of our competitors offer free app-to-app calling, they not only severely restrict dialled calling in terms of where you can call or on what platforms, but they also charge for it. Plus, no competitor supports calling to phones that don't have their app installed ? only Diitalk empowers users to call phones that don't have the app. With that in mind, Diitalk's mix of high-quality, free worldwide dialled calls, easily-earned Dii Coins, full-featured messaging, and forward-thinking development plans, represents a winning combination that will allow the Company to rapidly capture a significant market share in numerous countries around the world.'







As part of Diitalk's go public strategy, the LOI with Bluerock announced a concurrent financing to the merger by way of a private placement, offering 11,666,667 shares at a price of $0.30 cents per unit for proceeds of up to $3.5 million. Each unit will comprise one share and one warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.45 cents for a term of 18 months.







About Diitalk Communications Inc.

Diitalk Communications is an innovative and forward-thinking software company that aims to provide free worldwide communication to the masses.

They say talk is cheap; we say it's free. What are you waiting for? Stop paying. Start calling!



