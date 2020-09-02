Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diligent : CEO Brian Stafford Celebrated as a Leader in Governance for the Third Straight Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

NACD Directorship magazine names Stafford among the most influential people in and around the boardroom

For the third year running, the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has named Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent Corporation, among the top 100 influential leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community.

Diligent, the largest global network of corporate directors and executives, provides nearly 700,000 leaders across 19,000 organizations in more than 90 countries with highly secure, integrated SaaS technologies. With an eye towards inclusivity and accessibility, Diligent serves some of the largest public governing bodies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 1000, 70% of the FTSE 100, and 65% of the ASX.

The NACD Directorship 100 is composed of 50 public company directors and 50 governance professionals and institutions that exemplify knowledge, leadership, and excellence. Each year, NACD Directorship magazine recognizes these individuals for their significant role in shaping the greater boardroom agenda.

Since joining Diligent in 2015, Brian has transformed the company by balancing rapid growth—in terms of headcount, footprint, and new products. He took the company private in 2016 and doubled down on innovation to support customers, increasing investment in research and development by twofold.

Building on the launch of modern governance last year, Brian and the Diligent team recently introduced Modern Leadership, an initiative aimed at providing board directors and senior leaders with the resources, insights, partnerships, and technology they need to further catalyze diversity in their organizations. Intended to address historic issues around both pipeline and transparency, Modern Leadership established the largest and most diverse community of board-ready executives globally along with a directory of open board roles and searches intended for diverse director candidates.

“In a time when modern governance matters more than ever, I’m honored to be recognized by NACD as an innovator and leader in the governance community alongside so many highly respected directors and peers,” said Stafford. “Together we are navigating unchartered waters, and at Diligent we are committed to providing our customers, directors and the governance community with the thought leadership, product innovation, and networking opportunities necessary to come out stronger on the other side.”

About Diligent

Diligent is the pioneer of modern governance, empowering leaders to turn effective governance into a competitive advantage. Leveraging unparalleled insights from a team of industry innovators, as well as highly secure, integrated SaaS technologies, Diligent’s industry-leading suite of solutions changes how work gets done at the executive and board levels. Leaders rely on Diligent to drive accountability and transparency, while addressing stakeholder and shareholder priorities. Its applications also help streamline the day-to-day work of board management and committees, and support collaboration and secure information sharing. Designed for both public and private sector organizations, Diligent is helping to usher in a new era of modern governance.

The largest global network of directors and executives, Diligent is relied on by more than 19,000 organizations and nearly 700,000 leaders in more than 90 countries. With an eye towards inclusivity and accessibility, Diligent serves some of the largest public governing bodies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 1000, 70% of the FTSE 100, and 65% of the ASX. More information is available at www.diligent.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pKODIAK COPPER : IIROC Trading Halt - KDK
AQ
03:16pBlackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern
DJ
03:16pCOVID-19 : Aramid Fiber Market 2020-2024| Increasing Demand From Emerging Economies to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:14pSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : Teams Up with Whataburger to Deliver over 850 Meals to Houston Methodist Hospital
PR
03:12pJEWETT CAMERON TRADING CO LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:10pDr. Matthew Johnson Joins AWAKN Life Sciences
NE
03:09pDILIGENT : CEO Brian Stafford Celebrated as a Leader in Governance for the Third Straight Year
BU
03:08pANYVISION : 's Fair Face Recognition Challenge Shows Ethnic Bias Can Be Eliminated
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group