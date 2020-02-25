Log in
Diluent recovery facility receives go-ahead

02/25/2020

This diluent recovery unit (DRU), to be built at the Hardisty rail terminal, will increase Alberta's takeaway capacity. Prior to loading onto rail cars, the DRU technology will remove diluent from blended bitumen, freeing up rail car capacity for additional oil. The recovered diluent will be reused by upstream oil sands producers.

Government's approval allows the project to proceed to the next stages of development, including additional environmental approvals, before construction can begin.

'Approving this project demonstrates our government's commitment to supporting innovative technology and enhancing our reputation as a leader in responsible energy development. Projects like this attract new investment, create jobs and strengthen our energy industry.'

Before being submitted for government approval, these development plans - also known as schemes - require stringent review by the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Quick facts

  • The project is located just outside of Hardisty, about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
  • This project will have the capacity to process up to 100,000 barrels of bitumen blend per day.
  • Gibson Energy estimates the project could be operational as early as the second quarter of 2021.

Disclaimer

Government of Alberta published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:27:10 UTC
