Diluent recovery facility receives go-ahead

This diluent recovery unit (DRU), to be built at the Hardisty rail terminal, will increase Alberta's takeaway capacity. Prior to loading onto rail cars, the DRU technology will remove diluent from blended bitumen, freeing up rail car capacity for additional oil. The recovered diluent will be reused by upstream oil sands producers.

Government's approval allows the project to proceed to the next stages of development, including additional environmental approvals, before construction can begin.

'Approving this project demonstrates our government's commitment to supporting innovative technology and enhancing our reputation as a leader in responsible energy development. Projects like this attract new investment, create jobs and strengthen our energy industry.'

Before being submitted for government approval, these development plans - also known as schemes - require stringent review by the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Quick facts