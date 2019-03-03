Dimension Data : Introduces Next-Generation Managed Services Offering to Accelerate Client Innovation

Dimension
Data, a leading global technology integrator and managed
services provider for hybrid IT, has today announced the launch of its next-generation
global managed services to help clients simplify the management and
operation of their technology.
Dimension Data’s Managed Services Platform now offers near real-time
insight and reporting, managing over 9,000 IP networks and supporting
over 13 million users across the globe. Meeting increasing client
demands, the platform liberates IT and operations teams to focus on more
strategic, value-add tasks such as improving the customer experience,
maximising cost efficiencies, and exploring emerging technologies.
As Christian Saldias, IT Manager at ALMA, a Dimension Data Managed
Services customer, explains: “We chose Dimension Data because our main
core business is not IT, it’s scientific data production. We are a small
IT team and we need support from a company that has all the expertise
that we don’t have. Dimension Data provides us with all the expertise we
don’t have – and we don’t need to have.”
Adapting to the elevated needs of the digital world has left IT teams
relying on complex IT estates to meet rapidly shifting consumer demands.
These often disparate, multi-vendor setups with public, private, and
hybrid cloud aspects all need to be constantly maintained and managed.
This means there is often a reliance on already stretched IT teams with
a lack of resources, which is hampering the efforts of many B2B IT
support operations attempting to digitally transform.1 It
also prompts security concerns, as businesses fear they do not possess
the adequate in-house skills/resources to defend against incoming
threats.2
Dimension Data’s approach to managed services builds on its proven track
record of managing and integrating multi-vendor solutions by bringing
together its cross-technology portfolio of managed services, delivered
through a single scalable and secure platform.
The benefits of Dimension Data’s managed services offering include:
-
Next-generation automation capabilities – Access to
comprehensive analytics, service delivery, and process development –
along with proactive, near real-time performance visibility and
control. The new award-winning Manage Centre portal provides a
complete view of an IT estate’s performance.
-
Leading-edge agility and scalability – The ability to scale in
rapid business growth environments with minimised risk of downtime,
while unlocking end-to-end management and visibility across
multi-vendor and multi-technology infrastructures.
-
Industry-defining client experience – Dedicated client success
managers to help adoption and fast response resolution, also providing
continuous support for improvement and innovation – as well as the
ability to tap into the expertise and capability of industry-leading
experts.
-
Cross-technology expertise – Deep expertise across multiple
technology areas including networking, collaboration, security,
customer experience and enterprise applications leveraging strong
global partnerships with leading technology vendors.
Bill Padfield, Group COO of Transformation and Services at Dimension
Data, commented: “Our global managed services and delivery platform has
re-engineered the end-to-end client journey, radically simplifying IT
operations management and eliminating the pressure of day-to-day
operations, while also allowing clients to take advantage of Dimension
Data’s relationship with other NTT companies and best-of-breed solution
providers.”
About Dimension Data
Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a
USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimising, and managing
today’s evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to
leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information, and extract
insights. Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000
people across 47 countries. The company brings together the world’s best
technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the
service support that clients need for their businesses – from
consulting, technical, and support services to a fully-managed service.
Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group. Visit us at http://www.dimensiondata.com.
2
