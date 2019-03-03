Dimension Data : Introduces Next-Generation Managed Services Offering to Accelerate Client Innovation

The new unified platform provides a centralised, standardised, and highly automated delivery service to enhance the client experience

Dimension Data, a leading global technology integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT, has today announced the launch of its next-generation global managed services to help clients simplify the management and operation of their technology.

Dimension Data’s Managed Services Platform now offers near real-time insight and reporting, managing over 9,000 IP networks and supporting over 13 million users across the globe. Meeting increasing client demands, the platform liberates IT and operations teams to focus on more strategic, value-add tasks such as improving the customer experience, maximising cost efficiencies, and exploring emerging technologies.

As Christian Saldias, IT Manager at ALMA, a Dimension Data Managed Services customer, explains: “We chose Dimension Data because our main core business is not IT, it’s scientific data production. We are a small IT team and we need support from a company that has all the expertise that we don’t have. Dimension Data provides us with all the expertise we don’t have – and we don’t need to have.”

Adapting to the elevated needs of the digital world has left IT teams relying on complex IT estates to meet rapidly shifting consumer demands. These often disparate, multi-vendor setups with public, private, and hybrid cloud aspects all need to be constantly maintained and managed.

This means there is often a reliance on already stretched IT teams with a lack of resources, which is hampering the efforts of many B2B IT support operations attempting to digitally transform.1 It also prompts security concerns, as businesses fear they do not possess the adequate in-house skills/resources to defend against incoming threats.2

Dimension Data’s approach to managed services builds on its proven track record of managing and integrating multi-vendor solutions by bringing together its cross-technology portfolio of managed services, delivered through a single scalable and secure platform.

The benefits of Dimension Data’s managed services offering include:

Next-generation automation capabilities – Access to comprehensive analytics, service delivery, and process development – along with proactive, near real-time performance visibility and control. The new award-winning Manage Centre portal provides a complete view of an IT estate’s performance.

– Access to comprehensive analytics, service delivery, and process development – along with proactive, near real-time performance visibility and control. The new award-winning Manage Centre portal provides a complete view of an IT estate’s performance. Leading-edge agility and scalability – The ability to scale in rapid business growth environments with minimised risk of downtime, while unlocking end-to-end management and visibility across multi-vendor and multi-technology infrastructures.

– The ability to scale in rapid business growth environments with minimised risk of downtime, while unlocking end-to-end management and visibility across multi-vendor and multi-technology infrastructures. Industry-defining client experience – Dedicated client success managers to help adoption and fast response resolution, also providing continuous support for improvement and innovation – as well as the ability to tap into the expertise and capability of industry-leading experts.

– Dedicated client success managers to help adoption and fast response resolution, also providing continuous support for improvement and innovation – as well as the ability to tap into the expertise and capability of industry-leading experts. Cross-technology expertise – Deep expertise across multiple technology areas including networking, collaboration, security, customer experience and enterprise applications leveraging strong global partnerships with leading technology vendors.

Bill Padfield, Group COO of Transformation and Services at Dimension Data, commented: “Our global managed services and delivery platform has re-engineered the end-to-end client journey, radically simplifying IT operations management and eliminating the pressure of day-to-day operations, while also allowing clients to take advantage of Dimension Data’s relationship with other NTT companies and best-of-breed solution providers.”

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimising, and managing today’s evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information, and extract insights. Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 47 countries. The company brings together the world’s best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses – from consulting, technical, and support services to a fully-managed service.

Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group. Visit us at http://www.dimensiondata.com.

