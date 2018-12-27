DimensionalMechanics Signs Reseller Agreement with Nippon RAD

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DimensionalMechanics , a leading developer of foundational artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology, today announces a partnership with Tokyo-based system integrator Nippon RAD Inc. (4736.T), who is the world’s first distributor of the artificial intelligence modeling platform NeoPulse Framework .



Nippon RAD (NRAD) is a Tokyo-based system integrator with a strong focus in the IoT and Industrial IoT sectors. The primary goal of this partnership is to white label the NeoPulse platform, so customers can quickly and easily develop IoT-focused deep learning models.

“We’re honored to be DimensionalMechanics’ first regional solution and technology partner,” said Nippon RAD President Michimasa Suzawa. “In addition to distributing the platform, we will provide hands-on seminars, high-level consultations, and marketing initiatives to promote the NeoPulse platform throughout the region with our NeoPulse Certified Engineers. We believe our wide range of integration power and consultation abilities gained through both Enterprise and IoT client experiences will surely contribute in our success to propose optimized AI solutions that meet clients’ true demands.”

This partnership begins as investment in AI solutions is exponentially increasing in the APAC region. According to a recent survey by industry research firm IDC, Southeast Asian companies are rapidly developing their AI strategies, with 37% putting adoption plans in place over the next five years. However, the survey also found that lack of skills and knowledge (23%) and the high cost of solutions (23%) are among the biggest barriers to adoption in the region.

NeoPulse is designed to alleviate both issues. With the platform, organizations can build sophisticated and accurate AI models with as little as 14 lines of code. This streamlined approach enables users to rapidly prototype deep neural network models without any previous experience, and begin training them in minutes, rather than weeks. Additionally, the platform is compatible with a wide variety of input data including text, images, video, audio, and vectors.

“We expect investment in AI to continually increase as organizations gain a better understanding of the impact and insight the technology provides,” said Rajeev Dutt , CEO of DimensionalMechanics. “NRAD is the perfect partner to drive adoption of NeoPulse, which will deliver world-class accuracy and ease-of-use to their customers.”

NeoPulse is an enterprise-ready solution that can quickly integrate into existing workflows to operationalize an organization’s AI models. Due to the powerful insight NeoPulse provides organizations, DimensionalMechanics was recently named a Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning by industry research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc.

The platform is available in various deployment options including cloud, on-premise servers, low power devices, and Amazon SageMaker via the new AWS Marketplace for Machine Learning. DimensionalMechanics also provides on-site AI building seminars, training sessions, as well as a JumpStart program, which helps companies develop customized solutions with insight from AI experts.

About Nippon Rad Inc.

Nippon RAD is an established System Integrator in Japan with long history and wide variety of experiences both in Software Development and Hardware Integration, recently specializing itself into Industrial IoT and AI concerned solution provisioning with its dedicated team for NeoPulse promotion and in-depth consultation and implementation and service provisioning throughout the region. For more information, please visit https://www.nippon-rad.co.jp/ .

About DimensionalMechanics

DimensionalMechanics aims to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to organizations of all sizes. The company's NeoPulse Framework is an intuitive development and management platform for AI, which enables companies to develop and implement deep neural network and other machine learning models that can improve key performance metrics. The company's team brings decades of experience in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence from leading companies and research organizations. For more information, please visit https://dimensionalmechanics.com .

