Dina Titus : Rep. Titus Blasts Trump's Decision to Host G7 at His Hotel

October 17, 2019

Rep. Titus Blasts Trump's Decision to Host G7 at His Hotel

Washington, D.C. - Today Representative Dina Titus of Nevada's First Congressional District, who is leading an investigation into President Trump's D.C. hotel, released the following statement in response to the announcement that the President plans to host the 2020 G7 summit at his Doral hotel:

'Today the White House Chief of Staff announced the President's intent to violate the law and ignore the Constitution,' said Congresswoman Titus (NV-1). 'The only logical conclusion is that President Trump is proud to be the most corrupt, lawless President in modern American history. He is directly profiting from the presidency. This casual corruption is happening in plain sight, including in his own backyard at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue. While the President has refused to uphold his obligations under the Constitution, Members of Congress must uphold ours.'

Background: Congresswoman Titus is the Chair of the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over the lease of the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C., which is leased to the Trump Old Post Office, LLC. President Trump is the sole beneficiary of a trust with a controlling interest in Trump Old Post Office, LLC. More background on this investigation can be found here.