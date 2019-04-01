Dina Titus : Reps. Titus, Lee, Horsford Send Letter Urging Appropriations Committee to Block Yucca Mountain and Plutonium Shipments

April 1, 2019

Washington, D.C. - Today Representative Dina Titus of Nevada's First Congressional District, Representative Susie Lee of Nevada's Third Congressional District, and Representative Steven Horsford of Nevada's Fourth Congressional District sent two letters to Congressional leaders on the House Appropriations Committee, urging the Committee to block Yucca Mountain and prevent any new shipments of toxic plutonium to Nevada from South Carolina.

The attached letters, sent to the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee, advocate for the inclusion of specific language in the subcommittee's upcoming FY 2020 appropriations bill that would prevent the federal government from moving forward with storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain and block further shipments of plutonium from South Carolina to the Nevada National Security Site.

'I refuse to allow Donald Trump's Department of Energy to treat Nevada as a dumping ground for the nation's toxic material and nuclear waste,' said Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). 'Instead of playing defense against those who want to revive Yucca Mountain and send toxic plutonium to Nevada, these letters are part of my proactive strategy to protect our state and its people. I will continue to work with Congressional leadership to stop the shipments of toxic plutonium, push for consent-based decision making, and put an end to Yucca Mountain once and for all.'

'Nevadans can not be more clear: we do not want our lives, economy, and environment being put at risk,' said Congresswoman Susie Lee (NV-3). 'We always have been and always will be opposed to becoming the nation's nuclear waste dump. Since the Trump Administration seems intent on reviving Yucca, we're requesting that the Appropriations Committee not include any funding for this dangerous site. It's time for D.C. to finally listen to Nevadans and accept that fact and find an alternative.'

'Nevadans deserve a guarantee that our tax dollars won't be used to dump nuclear waste in our own communities,' said Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-4). 'Plans to store nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain are a threat to the health, safety, and economic well-being of Nevada families. I'll continue working with Governor Sisolak and Nevada's congressional delegation to stop the federal government's dangerously misguided attempts to transport radioactive material to Nevada's Fourth Congressional District.'

