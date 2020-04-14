Log in
Dinant Stepping Up as a Force for Good to Reduce Impacts of COVID-19

04/14/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinant – a leading consumer products manufacturer in the central American region – is stepping up as a force for good in the fight against COVID-19.  A proud Honduran company, Dinant directly employs 7,200 people, supports a further 30,000 jobs, and for many years has been contributing greatly to local neighborhoods up and down the country.  But, in today’s unprecedented times, Dinant is doing more to protect and serve the people of Honduras and beyond.

Company spokesman, Roger Pineda, said, “We are all in this together.  Here at Dinant we are working closely with our customers, suppliers, and government officials to do our part.  We are fortunate to have so many talented staff, and so we are using that capacity and knowledge to develop solutions to protect the most vulnerable in society.  It is truly inspiring to witness the many acts of service that Dinant’s people are undertaking to support and care for each other, and our local communities.”

No matter how long it takes for the crisis to end, Dinant’s “COVID-19 Crisis Response Team” is committed to mobilizing the company’s time, talent and technical capabilities to meet four objectives:

  • Protecting the health and wellbeing of staff, business partners and customers.
  • Securing every staff job.
  • Continuing to serve customers the trusted brands they rely on – including food and cleaning products.
  • Supporting local communities and emergency services on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, Dinant has strengthened its industry-leading practices – all certified by the SQF Safe Quality Food Program – with a range of pre-emptive measures to keep staff and products safe.  Under the guidance of medical professionals, the company is providing protective face masks to all staff, ensuring everyone can work at safe distances apart, and increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of high traffic areas throughout all facilities.  As a result, Dinant staff have been able to safely continue their important roles of  manufacturing, packaging and delivering Dinant’s trusted brands to help support people’s basic nutritional needs and keep family homes clean and sanitized.

Mr. Pineda continued, “We are proud of our Honduran heritage and have a long history of supporting local communities in times of need.  And we are extremely grateful for the support we have received from our talented staff and loyal customers. As a business leader in Honduras, we know we have to step up and do all we can at this challenging time to be a force for good.  That is why we are providing financial support, as well as free products, to those most in need.”

Dinant’s Social Team – community liaison professionals working at the heart of local towns and villages adjacent to the company’s facilities – has identified local people most impacted by COVID-19, enabling the company to target food and cleaning products donations where they are most needed.  In total, Dinant has donated over 78,000 lbs. of food, as well as cleaning products, benefiting more than 25,000 families and around 100,000 people throughout Honduras.

Many Dinant products are key to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly those that are used on a daily basis to clean and disinfect businesses, hospitals and clinics.  The company has donated 14,500 liters of disinfectant products produced at Dinant’s factories in Comayagua and Choloma – including bleach, floor cleaners and detergents – to medical professionals and other emergency staff, such as the national police, fire departments, local Mayors, and the Red Cross.  And there will be more to come.

Furthermore, the Latin American Business Council (CEAL), of which Dinant is a leading participant, has donated 20 respirators, electric beds, infusion pumps, lecterns, medical care beds, and biosafety equipment, among other hospital supplies, for use by frontline healthcare professionals.

Mr. Pineda concluded, “We cannot predict when this crisis will be over but, in the meantime, we’re committed to stepping up of a force for good and being a part of the solution – whatever it takes to support our employees, consumers, business partners and local communities.”

About Corporación Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960.  Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. For nearly 60 years, Dinant has been leading efforts in Honduras to implement and update protocols that keep its staff and customers safe.  Dinant has retained many internationally-renowned certifications such as ISO 14001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, and the SQF Safe Quality Food Program that rewards a culture of safe quality and encourages responsible manufacturing and agricultural processes.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporación Dinant.  Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Attachment 

Roger Pineda Pinel
Corporacion Dinant
+504 2239-8271
roger.pineda@dinant.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
