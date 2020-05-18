Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diok RealEstate AG: DIOK RealEstate AG Takes out Financing Arrangements Totalling 24 Million Euros, Decreasing Interest Burden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 12:36am EDT

DGAP-News: Diok RealEstate AG / Key word(s): Financing
Diok RealEstate AG: DIOK RealEstate AG Takes out Financing Arrangements Totalling 24 Million Euros, Decreasing Interest Burden

18.05.2020 / 06:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Both financing arrangements have a ten-year maturity

- Annual interest burden lowered by c. 410,000 euros

Diok RealEstate AG (DIOK) just obtained a loan over 20.5 million euros from a major German insurance company to refinance the acquisition of a company that dates back to December 2019. The new loan has a maturity of ten years and an interest rate of 1.54 percent p.a. It takes the place of a financing arrangement that already existed at the time of the entity's acquisition. In addition to the long fixed-interest period at a level of 1.54 percent p.a., the new financing arrangement reduces the company's interest burden by c. 410,000 euros annually.

In a separate development, a loan over 3.5 million euros was taken out from Volksbank Bielefeld-Gütersloh for the property in Minden. This financing arrangement, too, has a maturity of 10 years, while its interest rate is 1.26 percent p.a.

Markus Drews, Member of the Board of Diok, said: "The two financing arrangements represent another important step in the implementation of our strategic goal to lower the average interest expenses of Diok RealEstate AG considerably in the long run. We are planning to negotiate additional long-term loans, and to finalise refinancing arrangements. Also of advantage at this point is that our target market, meaning office properties in secondary locations, has proven absolutely crisis-resistant. Against this background, banks and insurance companies are perfectly willing to underwrite the financing of our assets. Even in the current pandemic-affected market environment, we therefore have reliable finance partners by our side who consistently help us implement our strategy."
 

More details: www.diok-realestate.de
 

Press Contact:
Diok RealEstate AG
c/o RUECKERCONSULT
Peter Dietze-Felberg
T +49 (30) 28 44 987 62
E dietze@rueckerconsult.de

 

About Diok RealEstate AG

Diok RealEstate AG (DIOK) is a property company based in Cologne that specialises in German office real estate. The company's business focuses on setting up an attractive portfolio of office properties in good to excellent micro-environments of secondary cities. Labour-intensive activities have been outsourced in their entirety to third parties while remaining subject to DIOK's supervision and control. As an active portfolio and asset manager, DIOK thus achieves a steady capital growth and a positive cash flow from day one. In the medium term, DIOK intends to use its well-filled acquisition pipeline to build up a real estate portfolio worth 1 billion euros. As at the balance sheet date of 31 December 2019, the value of the real estate portfolio totalled c. 205.6 million euros. The 2018/2023 corporate bond with the ISIN DE000A2NBY22 that DIOK RealEstate AG issued in September 2018 is traded on the regulated unofficial market (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


18.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diok RealEstate AG
Kleingedankstraße 11a
50677 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)22180149800
Internet: www.diok-realestate.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBY22
WKN: A2NBY2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1047097

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1047097  18.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1047097&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:21aPHILIP R. LANE :  Interview with El País
PU
01:21aApp that gives lower insurance premiums and lower carbon dioxide emissions
PU
01:20aCoronavirus widens climate rift between European and U.S. oil majors
RE
01:20a'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda
EQ
01:19aSoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile U.S. stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
RE
01:16aU.S. auto industry to begin reopening plants in recovery from pandemic
RE
01:16aSoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile U.S. stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
RE
01:16aAnalysis on Impact of COVID19-Interventional Spine Devices Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidences of Spine Disorders to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:15aRyanair reports full-year profit up 13%, cuts traffic for coming year
RE
01:15aRyanair Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fell; Expects 1st Half Losses
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Asia shares follow S&P 500 higher, oil and gold jump
2CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
3GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
4APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC. : APPLIED THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Overview - May 2020
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : reopening 25 more U.S. stores, will soon top 100 worldwide
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group