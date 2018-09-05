Diquat Exports from China: 2018 Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China
This subscription is a monthly report on exports of Diquat from China
based on raw data obtained from the China Customs. To ensure users have
everything they need to make effective business decisions, this
subscription provides users with detailed information regarding the
Chinese Diquat market, including product specification, unit price,
export volume, export value, destination, exporter and manufacturer
information etc.
The report producer's 10+ years' experience in trade analysis helps you
filter out irrelevant market information and identify useful ones by
analyzing information retrieved from China's customs' database. Thus, by
subscribing to this report, you can have an accurate knowledge about
product specifications, manufacturers, and exporters. Ultimately,
allowing you to choose and find the most suitable business partners.
Report Benefits
-
Access to the latest situation of Diquat exports from China, which
allows you to quickly understand related market dynamics
-
Identify commercial opportunities in Diquat and related industries
-
Detailed monthly information on Diquat exports from China
-
Deep understanding toward the global circulation of target products,
which facilitates your negotiations during international business
operations
-
Evaluation of supply ability of exporters in China, such as
identifying potential clients/suppliers as well as track competitor's
export behaviors
-
Forecasting trends of demand & price and making strategies in
production, purchasing and investment
-
Stable 8 HS code data supply each month
-
Data format: Excel document with 3 sheets in total, including:
-
Sheet 1: Original data from the China Customs
-
Sheet 2: Pick up data including the report producer's analysis based
on original data
-
Sheet 3: Summary in the form of tables
-
Data source: Data under 8-digit HS code are from China Customs and
some import data are from countries
The report producer's export data services are trusted by DuPont, BASF
and Dow.
As a subscriber to the Diquat export analysis, the report producer also
offers you an upgraded version of the report - Manufacturer to Buyer
(MTB) Analysis, which contains additional buyer information behind each
deal.
