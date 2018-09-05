Diquat Exports from China: 2018 Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China Diquat Export Analysis" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This subscription is a monthly report on exports of Diquat from China based on raw data obtained from the China Customs. To ensure users have everything they need to make effective business decisions, this subscription provides users with detailed information regarding the Chinese Diquat market, including product specification, unit price, export volume, export value, destination, exporter and manufacturer information etc.

The report producer's 10+ years' experience in trade analysis helps you filter out irrelevant market information and identify useful ones by analyzing information retrieved from China's customs' database. Thus, by subscribing to this report, you can have an accurate knowledge about product specifications, manufacturers, and exporters. Ultimately, allowing you to choose and find the most suitable business partners.

Report Benefits

Access to the latest situation of Diquat exports from China, which allows you to quickly understand related market dynamics

Identify commercial opportunities in Diquat and related industries

Detailed monthly information on Diquat exports from China

Deep understanding toward the global circulation of target products, which facilitates your negotiations during international business operations

Evaluation of supply ability of exporters in China, such as identifying potential clients/suppliers as well as track competitor's export behaviors

Forecasting trends of demand & price and making strategies in production, purchasing and investment

Stable 8 HS code data supply each month

Data format: Excel document with 3 sheets in total, including:

Sheet 1: Original data from the China Customs

Sheet 2: Pick up data including the report producer's analysis based on original data

Sheet 3: Summary in the form of tables

Data source: Data under 8-digit HS code are from China Customs and some import data are from countries

The report producer's export data services are trusted by DuPont, BASF and Dow.

As a subscriber to the Diquat export analysis, the report producer also offers you an upgraded version of the report - Manufacturer to Buyer (MTB) Analysis, which contains additional buyer information behind each deal.

