Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Direct Auto Insurance Celebrates Customer Appreciation Month With ‘Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 06:00am EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Auto Insurance is kicking off its seventh annual Customer Appreciation Month on July 20, offering drivers the opportunity to win a new car, gift card prizes for gas, and score a travel mug for their vehicle.

One lucky winner of the Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes will receive a $20,000 CarMax credit to use towards an automobile of their choice. The sweepstakes, at directauto.com/carsweepstakes, runs through August 14 with the drawing to take place on August 17.

Direct Auto is also giving away a $100 gift card each Friday starting July 24 through August 7 as part of its Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes via Facebook. In the spirit of showing appreciation, entrants are asked to tag someone they appreciate in the comments of the sweepstakes’ post at facebook.com/DirectAutoIns.

In addition, policyholders who refer three friends to Direct Auto, or new customers who get a no-obligation car insurance quote at any participating Direct store through August 14, will receive a travel mug while supplies last.

“We are excited about the opportunity to help people in our communities enjoy summer on the road with a free car and other car-related gifts," says Josh Jarrett, SVP Marketing for Direct Auto Insurance. "Giving back is our way of saying thank you, and we look forward to spreading some joy where we can during this challenging year."

Official rules and details about the Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes can be found at directauto.com/carsweepstakes and information about Direct’s Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes can be found here.

For more information about Direct Auto Insurance, visit directauto.com.

*About the Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes

No purchase Necessary. Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, LA, MS, NC, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WA who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts on 7/20/20 at 12:00 Noon CT and ends on 8/14/20 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Limit one entry per person. Prize is in the form of a CarMax credit valued up to $20,000. Winner responsible for any overage in actual purchase price, including vehicle tax and fees. Prize redemption is time sensitive. For entry and Official Rules go to directauto.com/carsweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Direct Administration, Inc., 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217.

*About Direct Auto’s Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes

No purchase Necessary. Direct’s Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, MS, NC, SC, TN, TX, and VA who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts at 12:01 AM CT on 7/20/20 and ends on 8/14/20 at 11:59 AM CT. Limit one (1) entry per person. See Official Rules for terms and conditions. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Direct Administration, Inc., 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. Facebook is not affiliated with this promotion.

About Direct Auto Insurance

Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 450 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by affiliated carriers owned by National General Holdings Corp. Headquartered in New York City, National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best. 

Contact

Nicole Baksinskas
Marketing Communications Manager
nicole.baksinskas@directauto.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aSAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Independant Research
MD
06:20aVALOE OYJ : Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
AQ
06:20aNEMETSCHEK SE : Correction of a release from 20/07/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:17aRESONATE BLENDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:16aBRIGHTER PUBL : initiates partnership and delivers Actiste to The Provincial Government of West Java in Indonesia
AQ
06:16aTIKKURILA OYJ : to publish Half year financial report on 24 July at around 11.00 a.m. - Webcast at 1.00 p.m.
AQ
06:16aSLOVENIA : keep supporting the economy until growth is fully restored, says OECD
PU
06:16aGENERAL MOLY : Announces Results of Annual Meeting
PU
06:16aPHILIPS NV : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
06:15aVOLVO B : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week, lawmaker says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group