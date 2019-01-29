Direct Selling Association : Issues Statement Addressing State of Washington Attorney General Action Against Non-Member LuLaRoe

Last week, Washington state Attorney General Robert Ferguson filed an
injunction against LuLaRoe, Inc., which the Attorney General described
as an unlawful pyramid scheme. The complaint alleged that the LuLaRoe
plan violated the Washington state Anti-Pyramid Promotional Scheme
statute, made false and misleading earnings claims to potential and
existing participants, and otherwise violated the state’s consumer
protection laws. LuLaRoe is not a member of the Direct
Selling Association (“DSA”), the national trade organization for
direct selling companies that are required to adhere to a stringent Code
of Ethics.
DSA’s Code of Ethics applies to DSA member companies and prohibits
pyramid schemes, as well as false, misleading or unsubstantiated income
claims. The DSA Code also requires that member companies adopt and
rigorously enforce a bona fide repurchase policy for inventory that
cannot be sold, prohibits encouragement of unreasonable purchases of
inventory or payment of large upfront fees, and provides other
protections to salespeople and customers.
DSA President Joseph N. Mariano said, “DSA members, through their
membership, are committed to the highest level of consumer and
salesperson protection. In addition to our DSA Code of Ethics, DSA and
its members have vocally supported the enactment of strong anti-pyramid
laws consistent with the provisions of DSA’s Code, including Washington
state’s anti-pyramid law now cited by Attorney General Ferguson.
“Sadly, not all companies in the direct selling channel are DSA
members,” Mariano continued, “and non-members like LuLaRoe do not
accept, as members are obliged to, the requirements of DSA membership
and our Code. That’s why we have just announced the establishment of our
new Direct
Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) in partnership with the
Council of Better Business Bureaus.
“The DSSRC will monitor the marketplace, accept competitor challenges,
and otherwise consider patterns of consumer salesperson complaints for
DSA members and non-members alike,” said Mariano.
“The DSSRC, working in tandem with the DSA Code, is intended to help
ensure the marketplace is free of the types of consumer harms,
particularly deceptive income and earnings claims, that Attorney General
Ferguson’s complaint alleges in this case. We wholeheartedly support
prosecution of operations that flout the law and disregard the legal and
marketplace standards reflected in the DSA Code,” continued Mariano.
DSA will be monitoring the developments of this case closely and will
continue to work to ensure all consumers are shielded from operations
which pretend to be legitimate direct selling companies.
ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION
The Direct Selling Association (DSA) is the national trade association
for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent
sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a
fixed retail establishment. In 2017, 18.6 million Americans were
involved in some capacity in direct selling in every state,
congressional district and community across the United States. In 2017,
direct selling generated $34.9 billion in retail sales.
