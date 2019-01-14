Flexibility and convenience are paramount for shoppers – including during the check-out and payment process. As in-store payments continue to change, retailers are embracing new POS formats that enable a better customer experience. Direct Source will be available to discuss the latest POS systems and in-store technologies at NRF: Retail’s Big Show in New York City, January 13-15, 2019, Meeting Room 5 on the show floor.

From turnkey installations to professional integration, Direct Source has more than 27 years of POS deployment experience. Vendor neutral, the company works closely with tier one retailers to strategize, recommend and apply the latest in-store technology. Leveraging their comprehensive product knowledge, technology experts from Direct Source analyze each retailer’s business goals, future technology needs and pain points to create the optimal in-store experience.

“Payment trends and customer experience continue to drive technology innovation in physical stores,” said Brad Fick, president of Direct Source. “With today’s flexible POS systems, retailers no longer have to choose between fixed or mobile payments – they can have both in one device. We help retailers identify the best technology for their brand, while ensuring a cost-effective and engaging solution.”

Retailers can visit Direct Source in Meeting Room 5 this year to learn about:

Flexible POS and Payments: The new HP Engage Go Convertible Payments System makes switching from fixed to mobile POS a breeze. Its flexible format allows you to engage with customers anywhere in the store, expediting the sales process and boosting customer satisfaction. A familiar OS, built-in security and a hardened format make the HP Engage Go Convertible System the only system you need.

The InVue CT300 Tablet POS System provides a fully powered, instantly mobile, secure payment experience. The rugged tablet is easily removed to go mobile and is ergonomically designed to carry all day. An optional mobile POS integration enables transactions wherever and whenever customers are ready to check out.

Retail Integration and Deployment Services: Direct Source offers full deployment services from start to finish – providing hardware procurement, project management, configuration/staging, integration and installation. The company’s procurement and deployment services are designed to help stores maintain a competitive edge while improving productivity and boosting customer service. With available onsite technicians, Direct Source offers fast equipment replacement so in-store teams can focus on the customer experience instead of equipment maintenance.

About Direct Source

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Direct Source (www.directsource.com) is a nationwide consultant and technology solutions provider for tier-one retail, travel and lodging industries, with a network of more than 2,500 installation specialists. Direct Source’s hardware procurement, software development and deployment services are designed to help maintain a competitive edge and improve site productivity and customer service. Always vendor-neutral, the company draws upon its innovative and industry-encompassing experience to recommend technologies that help clients operate faster, smarter and more profitably.

