Flexibility and convenience are paramount for shoppers – including
during the check-out and payment process. As in-store payments
continue to change, retailers are embracing new POS formats that enable
a better customer experience. Direct
Source will be available to discuss the latest POS systems and
in-store technologies at NRF:
Retail’s Big Show in New York City, January 13-15, 2019, Meeting
Room 5 on the show floor.
From turnkey installations to professional integration, Direct Source
has more than 27 years of POS deployment experience. Vendor neutral, the
company works closely with tier one retailers to strategize, recommend
and apply the latest in-store technology. Leveraging their comprehensive
product knowledge, technology experts from Direct Source analyze each
retailer’s business goals, future technology needs and pain points to
create the optimal in-store experience.
“Payment trends and customer experience continue to drive technology
innovation in physical stores,” said Brad Fick, president of Direct
Source. “With today’s flexible POS systems, retailers no longer have to
choose between fixed or mobile payments – they can have both in one
device. We help retailers identify the best technology for their brand,
while ensuring a cost-effective and engaging solution.”
Retailers can visit Direct Source in Meeting Room 5 this year to learn
about:
Flexible POS and Payments: The new HP
Engage Go Convertible Payments System makes switching from fixed to
mobile POS a breeze. Its flexible format allows you to engage with
customers anywhere in the store, expediting the sales process and
boosting customer satisfaction. A familiar OS, built-in security and a
hardened format make the HP Engage Go Convertible System the only system
you need.
The InVue
CT300 Tablet POS System provides a fully powered, instantly mobile,
secure payment experience. The rugged tablet is easily removed to go
mobile and is ergonomically designed to carry all day. An optional
mobile POS integration enables transactions wherever and whenever
customers are ready to check out.
Retail Integration and Deployment Services: Direct Source offers
full deployment services from start to finish – providing hardware
procurement, project management, configuration/staging, integration and
installation. The company’s procurement and deployment services are
designed to help stores maintain a competitive edge while improving
productivity and boosting customer service. With available onsite
technicians, Direct Source offers fast equipment replacement so in-store
teams can focus on the customer experience instead of equipment
maintenance.
Tweet
this: Discover new #retailtech solutions and flexible #POS with
@DirectSource_ at #NRF2019 @NRFBigShow https://bit.ly/2QKRjIg
About Direct Source
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Direct
Source (www.directsource.com)
is a nationwide consultant and technology solutions provider for
tier-one retail, travel and lodging industries, with a network of more
than 2,500 installation specialists. Direct Source’s hardware
procurement, software development and deployment services are designed
to help maintain a competitive edge and improve site productivity and
customer service. Always vendor-neutral, the company draws upon its
innovative and industry-encompassing experience to recommend
technologies that help clients operate faster, smarter and more
profitably.
All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their
respective owners in the U.S. and/or elsewhere.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005676/en/