DirectEmployers Association Welcomes Jessica Brown as New Vice President of Marketing

08/21/2018 | 11:31am CEST

Indianapolis, IN, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectEmployers Association, a leading OFCCP compliance and recruitment marketing solution provider, is pleased to announce Jessica Brown as the association’s new Vice President of Marketing.

0_int_brown-jessica.jpg
Jessica Brown, formerly of AXA Advisors, LLC, joins DirectEmployers Association as the new Vice President of Marketing.


2_int_DE_logo-4c.jpg


“Jessica has a proven track record of driving business results through innovative marketing campaigns and thoughtful strategic planning,” said Candee Chambers, Executive Director, DirectEmployers Association. “Her determination and eye for creating structure and cohesive partnerships throughout the organization will be a key differentiator in our ability to advance the association’s marketing efforts and successfully expand not only the membership but also our brand presence.” 

Prior to joining DirectEmployers, Brown spent the past eight years at AXA Advisors, LLC working her way up through the company to become the Senior Executive Operations and Marketing Coordinator. In this role, her primary focus was centered on executing any marketing, recruiting or leadership development initiatives the executive management team developed for their sales organization.

As Vice President of Marketing, Brown will continue to drive membership growth activities, while implementing further strategy and development needed for the association’s growing brand and product offering. In addition, Brown will work closely with DirectEmployers’ operations team to shape the company’s overall vision and will be responsible for developing and deploying a marketing strategy that ensures the association reaches its long-term goals.

“We are lucky to have Jessica on our team and her leadership fits our culture perfectly. She truly is somebody who seeks to improve what she does every single day, and who cares about delivering our Members the best possible experience, while also helping her team grow in their career and abilities,” said Chambers.

About DirectEmployers Association DirectEmployers is a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions for OFCCP compliance and online recruitment challenges. The Association’s proprietary technology powers a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program’s (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 outreach requirements, while also offering recruitment marketing and creative services that help win the best candidates with a combination of vivid recruitment videos, real-life photos and bold branding through its wholly owned subsidiary, Recruit Rooster.

Attachment 

Jaime Costilow
DirectEmployers Association
317-874-9093
jaime@directemployers.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
