Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DirectEmployers Introduces Taapestry, a One-Stop Shop for Compliant Affirmative Action Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Today, Indianapolis-based nonprofit DirectEmployers Association announces the launch of Taapestry, an affirmative action planning (AAP) and compliance-focused solution offering expert plan development, guidance, training, and advocacy to human resources professionals. Since 2007, DirectEmployers has assisted government contractors in maintaining compliance with Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP)’s Mandatory Jobs Listing requirements, and with the addition of Taapestry, the Association will take its business one step further by offering one-stop shop affirmative action and compliance solutions to its 917 Member organizations.

“I’ve always viewed DirectEmployers as the 'gold standard' when it comes to OFCCP compliance solutions. With their expertise and knowledge, they’ve established themselves as providing excellence in service,” commented Tony Perkins, VP of Affirmation Action & EEO Compliance, DirectEmployers Association. “I'm happy to be able to build upon that brand excellence to help launch Taapestry and contribute my hands-on affirmative action knowledge and abilities to a team of people who continually put the needs of their Members and clients first.”

An AAP is a living document utilized by Government contractors as a roadmap to help drive effective outreach and recruitment efforts, and ultimately create a culture of diversity and inclusion, free of discrimination. These plans use statistical analyses of employment data to ensure an employer has created or is working toward providing specific protected classes, which include minorities, women, veterans and people with disabilities, with equal access to employment opportunities. With multiple establishments and a varying number of plans, crafting AAPs can often require dedicated, analytical staff members, and can be a cumbersome process–so much so that when surveyed 65% of Members responded indicating they had a third-party service manage their AAP development.

“For years, we have measured our success on how well we are able to fulfill our Members’ needs. One area of business that we have always viewed as growth opportunity for the Association was in affirmative action planning. After years of requests from Members, Taapestry will complete our product lineup as we are now able to provide a full-circle, unrivaled affirmative action and compliance service offering,” commented Candee Chambers, Executive Director of DirectEmployers Association. “By adding Tony to our leadership team, we have the capability of being true advocates for Government contractors in a multitude of areas.”

Taapestry by DirectEmployers will offer its services to all Government contractors with affirmative action planning needs. Learn more about the expansive array of services, the leadership team, and why this offering is different by visiting https://directemployers.org/taapestry.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers is a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions for OFCCP compliance and online recruitment challenges. The Association’s proprietary technology powers a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program’s (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 outreach requirements, while also offering recruitment marketing and creative services that help win the best candidates with a combination of vivid recruitment videos, real-life photos and bold branding through its wholly owned subsidiary, Recruit Rooster.

About Taapestry by DirectEmployers

Taapestry by DirectEmployers is an affirmative action planning (AAP) and compliance-focused solution offering expert plan development, guidance, training, and advocacy to its human resources professionals. The Taapestry team manages all aspects of OFCCP compliance from employment law to AAP development, tactical implementation of AAPs, compliance advice, audit preparation, education and defense, AAP training, and more. We pride ourselves in keeping our clients informed and “in-the-know” every step of the way from data collection to presentation of the final plan, as well as instilling our clients with the knowledge needed to communicate their plans effectively. For more information, visit https://directemployers.org/taapestry.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aDEUTSCHE BANK : CFO Softens Revenue Target
DJ
06:17aJ SAINSBURY : Management Update
PU
06:17aCYBERNAUT INTERNATIONAL : Fulfillment of profit guarantee in relation to the acquisition of 100% equity interest in cybernaut technology international limited involving the issue of promissory notes
PU
06:17aSPAREBANK 1 SR BANK : Nordic ABM - SBVG40 PRO - Nytt lån til registrering / New bond issue to be registered 11.09.2019
PU
06:17aDENTSU : Announces Changes to the Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019
PU
06:17aNOVARTIS : data at ECTRIMS to highlight innovative approach to reimagining care for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS)
PU
06:17aDENTSU : Announces Changes to the Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019
PU
06:17aKINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Deepened Cooperation with Huawei and Jointly Launche ...
PU
06:17aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE : SANJOSE will build the Sangonera - Totana stretch of the Mediterranean High-Speed Corridor Murcia - Almería
PU
06:16aJD Sports outperforms struggling UK retail sector
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
2PEUGEOT : Car makers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
3TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
5Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group