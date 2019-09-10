DirectEmployers Introduces Taapestry, a One-Stop Shop for Compliant Affirmative Action Solutions

Today, Indianapolis-based nonprofit DirectEmployers Association announces the launch of Taapestry, an affirmative action planning (AAP) and compliance-focused solution offering expert plan development, guidance, training, and advocacy to human resources professionals. Since 2007, DirectEmployers has assisted government contractors in maintaining compliance with Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP)’s Mandatory Jobs Listing requirements, and with the addition of Taapestry, the Association will take its business one step further by offering one-stop shop affirmative action and compliance solutions to its 917 Member organizations.

“I’ve always viewed DirectEmployers as the 'gold standard' when it comes to OFCCP compliance solutions. With their expertise and knowledge, they’ve established themselves as providing excellence in service,” commented Tony Perkins, VP of Affirmation Action & EEO Compliance, DirectEmployers Association. “I'm happy to be able to build upon that brand excellence to help launch Taapestry and contribute my hands-on affirmative action knowledge and abilities to a team of people who continually put the needs of their Members and clients first.”

An AAP is a living document utilized by Government contractors as a roadmap to help drive effective outreach and recruitment efforts, and ultimately create a culture of diversity and inclusion, free of discrimination. These plans use statistical analyses of employment data to ensure an employer has created or is working toward providing specific protected classes, which include minorities, women, veterans and people with disabilities, with equal access to employment opportunities. With multiple establishments and a varying number of plans, crafting AAPs can often require dedicated, analytical staff members, and can be a cumbersome process–so much so that when surveyed 65% of Members responded indicating they had a third-party service manage their AAP development.

“For years, we have measured our success on how well we are able to fulfill our Members’ needs. One area of business that we have always viewed as growth opportunity for the Association was in affirmative action planning. After years of requests from Members, Taapestry will complete our product lineup as we are now able to provide a full-circle, unrivaled affirmative action and compliance service offering,” commented Candee Chambers, Executive Director of DirectEmployers Association. “By adding Tony to our leadership team, we have the capability of being true advocates for Government contractors in a multitude of areas.”

Taapestry by DirectEmployers will offer its services to all Government contractors with affirmative action planning needs. Learn more about the expansive array of services, the leadership team, and why this offering is different by visiting https://directemployers.org/taapestry.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers is a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions for OFCCP compliance and online recruitment challenges. The Association’s proprietary technology powers a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program’s (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 outreach requirements, while also offering recruitment marketing and creative services that help win the best candidates with a combination of vivid recruitment videos, real-life photos and bold branding through its wholly owned subsidiary, Recruit Rooster.

About Taapestry by DirectEmployers

Taapestry by DirectEmployers is an affirmative action planning (AAP) and compliance-focused solution offering expert plan development, guidance, training, and advocacy to its human resources professionals. The Taapestry team manages all aspects of OFCCP compliance from employment law to AAP development, tactical implementation of AAPs, compliance advice, audit preparation, education and defense, AAP training, and more. We pride ourselves in keeping our clients informed and “in-the-know” every step of the way from data collection to presentation of the final plan, as well as instilling our clients with the knowledge needed to communicate their plans effectively. For more information, visit https://directemployers.org/taapestry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005286/en/