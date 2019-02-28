Log in
News : Companies
DirectTrust Seeking Nominations for New Board Directors

02/28/2019 | 04:37pm EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today announced that a call for nominations for new Directors has been sent to the Membership by its Board of Directors. DirectTrust is a non-profit health care industry alliance created to support secure, identity-proofed electronic exchanges of personal health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between provider and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.

“We are seeking thought leaders who can translate the breadth of DirectTrust’s value proposition and spread it among the organization’s many constituencies,” stated DirectTrust Board Chair Bruce Schreiber, Chief Technology Officer at MaxMD.

DirectTrust’s non-paid Directors support the work of DirectTrust with mission-based leadership and strategic governance. DirectTrust’s Board of Directors is relatively small and unusually active, working with the CEO on policy, strategy, industry relationships, technological advances, and the end-user experience, including for consumers, their families, and their health care providers.

Nominees for a three-year term commencing June 2019 must be and remain associated with members in good standing of DirectTrust. They are sought from various industry groups representative of DirectTrust’s diverse membership, including:

  • providers of direct exchange services
  • users of direct exchange services
  • healthcare providers or provider organizations
  • providers of services to healthcare providers
  • governmental entities
  • educational or scientific research organizations interested in the nationwide health information network
  • patient or consumer advocates.

Letters of interest with bios may be sent to Kelly Gwynn at Kelly.Gwynn@DirectTrust.org. The deadline for submissions is COB March 6, 2019.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. DirectTrust is a six-year old, non-profit, competitively neutral, entity initially created by and for participants in the Direct exchange community, including Health Internet Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), doctors, patients and vendors. DirectTrust supports both provider-to-provider and patient-to-provider Direct exchange. In the period 2013 to 2015, DirectTrust was the recipient of a Cooperative Agreement Award from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) as part of the Exemplar HIE Governance Program. DirectTrust serves as a forum and governance body for persons and entities engaged in the Direct exchange of electronic health information.  DirectTrust's Security and Trust Framework is the basis for the voluntary accreditation of service providers implementing Direct health information exchange. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

Contact:
Ed Emerman
Eagle Public Relations
609.275.5162
eemerman@eaglepr.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
