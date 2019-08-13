Log in
Directel : INTERIM REPORT 2019

08/13/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

DIRECTEL HOLDINGS LIMITED

直 通 電 訊 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8337)

INTERIM REPORT

2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.

This report, for which the directors (the "Director(s)") of Directel Holdings Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, conrm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: (1) the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive; and (2) there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately HK$113,505,000, representing a decrease of approximately 1.1% as compared with the corresponding period in 2018.
  • Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was approximately HK$12,857,000, while profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the corresponding period in 2018 was approximately HK$2,818,000.
  • The Board does not recommend the payment of any dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") for the three months and the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the unaudited comparative gures for the respective corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three months

For the six months

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

5,6

56,188

67,557

113,505

114,722

Cost of sales

(55,606)

(61,784)

(113,286)

(101,544)

Gross prot

582

5,773

219

13,178

Other income

7(a)

127

180

136

262

Other net loss

7(b)

(804)

(1,022)

(1,482)

(779)

Administrative and other

(6,659)

(11,897)

operating expenses

(4,630)

(8,808)

(Loss)/prot from operations

(6,754)

301

(13,024)

3,853

Finance costs

8(a)

(24)

-

(24)

-

(Loss)/prot before taxation

8

(6,778)

301

(13,048)

3,853

Income tax credit/(expense)

9

191

(297)

191

(1,035)

(Loss)/prot for the period

attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company

(6,587)

4

(12,857)

2,818

Other comprehensive income for

the period, net of income tax:

Item that will not be reclassied

subsequently to prot or loss:

Equity securities at fair value

through other comprehensive

income - net movement in the fair

19

(555)

value reserve (non-recycling)

219

765

Item that may be reclassied

subsequently to prot or loss:

Exchange differences on translation

of nancial statements of

(86)

(49)

overseas subsidiaries

(1,227)

(514)

Total comprehensive income for

the period attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company

(6,654)

(1,004)

(13,461)

3,069

(Loss)/earnings per share

11

(0.19)

(0.40)

- Basic (HK cents)

0.00

0.10

- Diluted (HK cents)

(0.19)

0.00

(0.40)

0.08

There is no tax effect relating to the above components of other comprehensive income.

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Note

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

10,325

11,739

Goodwill

34,003

34,003

Intangible assets

3,652

4,869

Other non-currentnancial assets

13

2,184

2,739

Deferred tax assets

1,783

1,783

Right-of-use assets

939

-

Total non-current assets

52,886

55,133

Current assets

Inventories

14

4,762

3,522

Trade receivables

15

41,005

55,358

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

15

17,403

14,309

Pledged bank deposits

16

200

200

Cash and cash equivalents

16

50,170

15,711

Total current assets

113,540

89,100

Current liabilities

Payables and accruals and contract liabilities

17

12,359

10,972

Lease liabilities

383

-

Total current liabilities

12,742

10,972

Net current assets

100,798

78,128

Total assets less current liabilities

153,684

133,261

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Directel Holdings Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 01:36:02 UTC
