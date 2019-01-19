Directional Aviation : Principal Kenn Ricci Inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation; Presents Jeff Bezos with Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award

Directional
Aviation announced today that its Principal, Kenn Ricci, has
been inducted into the Living
Legends of Aviation, a prestigious organization composed of men
and women of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation including industry
leaders, innovators, pilots and astronauts. Ricci, who was chosen by the
current members of the Living Legends, was inducted at the 16th
annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards Gala, held last night in
Beverly Hills, California.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190119005006/en/
Kenn Ricci, Principal of Directional Aviation, presented the Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award to founder and CEO of Amazon and founder of space exploration innovator Blue Origin at the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ricci’s induction continues a relationship with the Living Legends of
Aviation that began when he received the Living Legends Lifetime
Aviation Entrepreneur Award in 2017, an award that previously had been
given to Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Atlantic, Fred Smith of FedEx and
Herb Kelleher of Southwest Airlines. In 2018, the award was renamed the
Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award and presented to Robert
T. Bigelow, founder of Bigelow Aerospace.
“I am deeply honored that the Living Legends of Aviation has elected me
to membership in their class of 2019, joining men and women whose
achievements in aviation I deeply admire,” said Ricci. “I hope to use
the platform as a Living Legend to promote the cause of the Kiddie Hawk
Air Academy, which produces the Living Legends Awards Gala and helps to
instill an interest in aviation in the next generation. In this time
when the global need for aviators is front and center, Kiddie Hawk’s
mission is more important than ever, and I hope to help it inspire young
people to pursue careers in aviation.”
Beyond his induction, Ricci presented fellow 2019 inductee Jeff Bezos,
founder and CEO of Amazon and founder of space exploration innovator Blue
Origin with the Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award
from the Living Legends of Aviation.
“Through Amazon and his other ventures, there are few industries that
have not been touched by the entrepreneurial spirit of Jeff Bezos,
including aviation,” said Ricci. “Through Blue Origin, he is redefining
our relationship with space, and is an inspiration to millions of
aspiring entrepreneurs in aviation and in a variety of fields. He is a
worthy recipient of this award not just as an entrepreneur, but as one
of the true innovators of our time, who will help to bring our industry
forward into the farthest reaches of space.”
Ricci’s aviation career includes more than 6,000 hours in the air as a
pilot of type-rated aircraft and service flying Bill Clinton during his
1992 presidential campaign. Later, Ricci founded Directional Aviation,
which is the parent of such prominent private aviation companies as
pioneering business jet remanufacturer Nextant
Aerospace; aircraft maintenance provider Constant
Aviation; Sojourn
Aviation, a global leader in aircraft sales; N1
Engines, a provider of turbine engine services; and the OneSky
portfolio of private jet travel providers including Flexjet,
the world’s finest fractional private jet ownership provider; jet card
pioneer Sentient
Jet; and digital on-demand private jet charter providers Skyjet
and PrivateFly.
Collectively, the Directional Aviation companies currently employ more
than 2,200 people; generate more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue;
service private aviation needs in more than 70 countries around the
world; and operate more than 175,000 flight hours annually.
Directional Aviation has continued to expand. In 2018 alone, it made
three major acquisitions that will help shape the future of global
aviation including PrivateFly,
a leader in on-demand private jet charter in Europe; Sirio S.P.A., which
will serve as the platform for Flexjet to grow substantially in Europe;
and SIMCOM,
which is the largest independent provider of flight simulator-based
training services for the global general aviation, business aviation and
regional airline markets.
Ricci’s pledge of support for the Kiddie
Hawk Air Academy, which the Living Legends of Aviation helps to
support, follows his commitment to other philanthropic causes including Able
Flight, which provides people with disabilities a way to
challenge themselves through flight and aviation career training; the
search for a cure for Cystic
Fibrosis; and the expansion of educational opportunity. In order to
increase opportunity, Ricci has pioneered a new form of giving – called
a Philanthropic Succession Partnership – that he used in 2017 to
donate $100 million to Notre Dame, the largest such commitment ever
for that iconic university. In 2018, Town & Country Magazine
named Ricci among the Top
50 philanthropists for his charitable work.
About Directional Aviation
Directional Aviation Capital is a private investment firm whose singular
focus is private business aviation. Combining strategic aviation
ownership, unmatched experience and revolutionary vision, Directional
continues to innovate and reshape private aviation. Directional’s unique
industry expertise enables them to quickly understand business aviation
companies and provide the financing and operational strategy needed to
take advantage of evolving market opportunities.
Many of the world’s leading private aviation companies are proud to be
part of our family. Directional’s OneSky
portfolio of private jet travel providers includes shared
ownership/fractional jet ownership, jet card, membership and on-demand
charter providers. Industry leaders representing MRO, private jet
remanufacturing, aviation parts distribution and more also make up the
Directional family. Directional Aviation is charting the course of
private aviation, worldwide. For more information, visit www.directionalaviation.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190119005006/en/