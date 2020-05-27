PRESS RELEASE
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
www.rbi.org.in
Website : www.rbi.org.in
Department of Communication, Central Office, S B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
/Phone:022- 22660502
/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in
May 27, 2020
Directions issued to the Shivam Sahakari Bank Ltd., Ichalkaranji, Dist. - Kolhapur, Maharashtra - Extension of Period
Dist. - Kolhapur, Maharashtra - Extension of Period
The Reserve Bank of India (videdirective DCBS.CO.BSD-I/D-6/12.22.351/2017-
18 dated May 18, 2018) had placed the Shivam Sahakari Bank Ltd., Ichalkaranji, Dist: Kolhapur, Maharashtra, under Directions from the close of business on May 19, 2018.
It is hereby notified for the information of the public that, the Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it underSub-section (1) of Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with Section 56 of the said Act, hereby directs that the aforesaid Directive shall continue to apply to the bank till July 31, 2020 subject to review, vide directive DOR.CO.AID/D-81/12.22.351/2019-20 dated May 21, 2020.
A copy of the aforesaid directive notifying the extended period is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.
The aforesaid extension and /or modification by the Reserve Bank of India should notper-sebe construed to imply that Reserve Bank of India is satisfied with the financial position of the bank.
(Yogesh Dayal)
Press Release: 2019-2020/2405
Chief General Manager
