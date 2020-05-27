Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Directions issued to the Shivam Sahakari Bank Ltd., Ichalkaranji, Dist. - Kolhapur, Maharashtra – Extension of Period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:18am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

-400001

RESERVEभारतीयBANKरज़वOF बकINDIA

:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

/Phone:022- 22660502

/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 27, 2020

Directions संचारissuedिवभाग,toकीयtheकायायShivam,फोनएस.बी.एसSahakari.माग,मुंबईBank Ltd.,ई-वेबसाइटमेलIchalkaranji,

Dist. - Kolhapur, Maharashtra - Extension of Period

The Reserve Bank of India (videdirective DCBS.CO.BSD-I/D-6/12.22.351/2017-

18 dated May 18, 2018) had placed the Shivam Sahakari Bank Ltd., Ichalkaranji, Dist: Kolhapur, Maharashtra, under Directions from the close of business on May 19, 2018.

  1. It is hereby notified for the information of the public that, the Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers vested in it underSub-section (1) of Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with Section 56 of the said Act, hereby directs that the aforesaid Directive shall continue to apply to the bank till July 31, 2020 subject to review, vide directive DOR.CO.AID/D-81/12.22.351/2019-20 dated May 21, 2020.
  2. A copy of the aforesaid directive notifying the extended period is displayed at the bank's premises for the perusal of public.
  3. The aforesaid extension and /or modification by the Reserve Bank of India should notper-sebe construed to imply that Reserve Bank of India is satisfied with the financial position of the bank.

(Yogesh Dayal)

Press Release: 2019-2020/2405

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 08:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:05aNFON : resists trend on German labour market and invests in workforce
EQ
05:03aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:02aPHOTOCURE ASA : - share capital increase registered
AQ
05:02aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M sees furloughed HQ staff returning to work in July
RE
05:01aTIKKURILA OYJ : disposal of treasury shares as part of its matching share plan
AQ
05:01aMYFC PUBL : in feasibility study with RahRah Technologies
AQ
05:01aZILLOW : New Sales Inventory Drops to Historic Low in NYC
PR
05:01aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : and CSL Enter Strategic Partnership to Provide Best-in-Class Pharma Services
PR
05:01aOPENGEAR : Adds NetOps to Out-of-Band Management, With Launch of Operations Manager Appliances
PR
05:01aINTERNATIONAL CANNABRANDS : Radiko Announces Intention to Commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..
3ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : ST JAMES PLACE : net April inflows cheer investors, analysts
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Raised Around EUR1 Billion to Partly Fund Cypress Acquisiti..
5RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT : ALLIANCE PRESS RELEASE - MAY 27, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group