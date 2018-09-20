Log in
Director General of Al Jazeera Mostefa Souag will discuss current challenges and opportunities for the Al Jazeera Media Network at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon, October 2

09/20/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mostefa Souag, the Director General of Al Jazeera, will appear at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Tuesday, October 2 to discuss what the future looks like for the Al Jazeera Media Network.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

Lunch will be served in the club's Holeman Lounge at 12:30 p.m., with remarks beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets to the luncheon.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. To submit a question for the speaker in advance, put ALJAZEERA in the subject line and email to president@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

About Dr. Mostefa Souag:
Prior to becoming the Acting Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network, Dr. Souag held various senior level positions within the network, including director of news for Al Jazeera and media adviser to the chairman of the board of Al Jazeera Media Network. He also served as director of the Al Jazeera Center for Studies and spent some time based in London as a bureau chief. Before joining Al Jazeera Media Network, Dr. Souag worked at the BBC World Service and The Middle East Broadcasting Center. He holds a PhD in literary studies, and was a professor of literary theory at the University of Algiers until 1993 when he left teaching to pursue a career in journalism and media.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT:
Lindsay Underwood,
lunderwood@press.org,
(202) 662-7561

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/director-general-of-al-jazeera-mostefa-souag-will-discuss-current-challenges-and-opportunities-for-the-al-jazeera-media-network-at-national-press-club-headliners-luncheon-october-2-300716361.html

SOURCE National Press Club


© PRNewswire 2018
